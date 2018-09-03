Kim Kardashian doesn’t mess around with gossip. The 37-year-old reality star debunked rumors with five simple words that she and Drake had hooked up.

“Never happened,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star commented on a post shared by the Shade Room on Monday, September 3. “End of story.”

The Instagram video posted by the website shows Nick Cannon and DJ Akademiks discussing the feud between Drake, 31, Pusha T and Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, during an Everyday Struggle interview with Complex.

“I think Drake smashed Kim K,” DJ Akademiks said while trying to make sense of the feud. And though the Complex hosts looked at them in disbelief, telling the two to “stay on topic,” Cannon, 37, chimed in: “That ain’t that far off of a concept.”

The former America’s Got Talent host continued: “As a fan, stepping back, there’s something real personal Drake holds over that whole family, that he’s like, ‘Ya’ll don’t want me to let this out.’”

The aforementioned quarrel began in May when the Degrassi alum released a song titled “Duppy Freestyle” in which he dissed both West, 41, and Pusha T, also 41.

On the track, Drake raps about helping West out on two songs, “Father Stretched My Hands” and “30 Hours” from his 2016 album Life of Pablo. He later sent an invoice for $100,000 stating “promotional assistance and career-reviving” to West’s G.O.O.D. music label.

And it didn’t end there. While performing in West’s hometown of Chicago in August, Drake continued to vocalize his beef toward the Yeezy founder. While onstage, the “In My Feelings” singer referred to West as a failure while rapping to Drake’s “Know Yourself” tune.

West and Kardashian tied the knot in Italy in May 2014 and share three kids: North, 5, Saint, 2, and Chicago, 7 months.

