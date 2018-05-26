Drake had some things to get off his chest after Pusha T released a track titled “Infrared” that was seemingly aimed at the “God’s Plan” rapper. After releasing a response titled “Duppy Freestyle” on Friday, May 25, Drake took things a step further and sent the G.O.O.D music label a $100,000 invoice for “promotional assistance and career-reviving.”

Drake shared an Instagram photo of the invoice on Friday, and it was written on OVO Sound letterhead and sent to Kanye West’s label. He captioned it: “You’re welcome. 🦉”

Pusha released his West-produced DAYTONA album on Friday, and in “Infrared,” he took shots at Drake. He referenced the “Hotline Bling” singer’s alleged history with ghostwriting by mentioning Quentin Miller, who is said to have helped pen some of the Degrassi alum’s hit songs.

“The lyric pennin’ equal the Trumps winnin’ / The bigger question is how the Russians did it,” Pusha raps. “It was written like Nas but it came from Quentin.”

The former Clipse rapper, 41, continued: “How could you ever right these wrongs / When you don’t even write your songs?”

Hours later, Drake responded with “Duppy Freestyle.” In the song, Drake also took the opportunity to shade West, 40, and discussed helping him on the songs “Father Stretch My Hands” and “30 Hours” from his 2016 album The Life of Pablo. “So if you rebuke me for working with someone else on a couple of Vs / What do you really think of the n—- that’s making your beats?” Drake said. “I’ve done things for him I thought that he never would need / Father had to stretch his hands out and get it from me / I pop style for 30 hours, then let him repeat.”

The “Fake Love” rapper, 31, has been open about being a fan of Pusha in the past and previously revealed he bought an autographed microphone the “Mercy” rapper once used for $200 on eBay. “I had a microphone of yours, but then the signature faded/ I think that pretty much resembles what’s been happening lately,” he rapped in the new track. “Please believe your demise will be televised.”

Drake, who previously made headlines when he released “Back to Back” during his beef with Meek Mill in 2016, ended the track seemingly regretful that he responded and said he would be invoicing the two rappers for helping them sell more records. Pusha responded to that line via Twitter on Friday, writing: “Send the invoice for the extra 20…”

Send the invoice for the extra 20… https://t.co/41rd4OJeMF — King Push (@PUSHA_T) May 25, 2018

West and Drake were rumored to be working on a joint album but that project has since been shelved. The Canadian rapper was also spotted in Wyoming in March, where he was said to be helping West write for his upcoming album, which is set for a June 1 release.

