The shade continues! Drake reignited his feud with Kanye West on Saturday, August 17, dissing the “XCTY” rapper onstage while performing in West’s hometown of Chicago.

Drake, 31, referred to the Yeezy designer, 41, as a failure while spitting rhymes from his track “Know Yourself.”

Instead of the regular lyrics of “Then Kanye dropped / It was polos and backpacks,” the former Degrassi: The Next Generation star could be heard in a fan video saying, “Then Kanye flopped / It was polos and backpacks.”

The crowd could also be heard booing in response.

Drake and West have been feuding since May, when the “God’s Plan” rapper released a diss track called “Duppy Freestyle” aimed at both West and rapper Pusha-T. In the song, Drake referenced helping West write his singles “Father Stretched My Hands” and “30 Hours” from 2016’s Life of Pablo.

He then sent the musician’s G.O.O.D. music label a $100,000 invoice for “promotional assistance and career-reviving.”

The single came hours after Pusha-T released his own shade-filled tune called “Infrared,” which insinuated that Drake’s latest album may have been penned by Quentin Miller.

The next day, rapper Rhymefest tweeted Drake that West hadn’t been helping with Donda House, a nonprofit foundation he helped to launch that aimed to turn West’s childhood home into a recording studio and museum for Chicago youth. West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, then became involved, tweeting a series of scathing messages in which she accused Rhymefest of mismanaging the charity and wearing fake Yeezys.

The name of the organization, which was originally named after West’s late mother, Donda West, is set to have a name change as announced in a statement posted to Twitter on May 26: “This has been an incredibly difficult decision but the social media quotes from Kim Kardashian West, as well as the expressed interest of her family running the organization, has brought us to this decision. We encourage Kim and Kanye to indeed pick up the baton of service.”

