No drama here! Kim Kardashian shared a photo of her husband, Kanye West, grinning as he stepped out in Wyoming with their kids North and Saint amid feuds with Drake and Rhymefest on Sunday, May 27.

The photo showed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dressed down in sweats as they walked on a grassy hill with the snow-capped mountains behind them in the distance. The rapper had a big smile on his face as he held onto his 2-year-old son’s arm and North, 4, stood beside them on a large rock. (Baby Chicago was not pictured.)

“Wyoming,” the Selfish author captioned the photo, seemingly indicating that West isn’t terribly concerned about two Twitter feuds he and his wife were embroiled in over the weekend.

On Friday, May 25, Drake reacted to Pusha T‘s track “Infrared,” which was produced by West and appears to take aim at the “God’s Plan” rapper. After releasing a response titled “Duppy Freestyle,” the Degrassi alum sent West’s G.O.O.D. music label a $100,000 invoice for “promotional assistance and career-reviving.”

The following day Chicago rapper Rhymefest got involved in the beef, tweeting at Drake about Donda’s House charity and asking for help, claiming that “Kanye has Abandoned” the nonprofit named after his late mother that was cofounded with Rhymefest to provide arts and music programs for Chicago’s youth.

That triggered Kardashian, who went after Rhymefest in a series of tweets on Saturday, attacking his “sub par beats,” accusing him of mismanaging the charity and even claiming he wore fake Yeezys.

She then said in a tweet that she would remove the veteran rapper from the organization: “You better believe I will make it my mission to take Donda’s House from you and let my children run it the way it should be run.”

Rhymefest responded with a statement saying that he’d spoken to West about Donda’s House but he “was more interested in his record.”

The nonprofit then released a statement on Twitter on Saturday saying that it would no longer use the name Donda’s House due to Kardashian’s tweets and “the expressed interest of her family running the organization.”

The foundation had also posted a message on its website on Friday distancing itself from West’s recent political statement in support of Donald Trump and controversial comments about slavery.

“While we cannot and do not speak for Kanye West and his views, we can and will speak up for the youth that we serve. We ask that those who feel hurt, angered by or frustrated with Kanye West not penalize or throw away their support, respect and advocacy for us,” the charity’s statement, posted by co-founder Donnie Smith, read. “We ask that as you boycott and protest Kanye West, that you not forget that we are a non-profit organization that like other non-profits needs donations, corporate support and volunteers. We do not want your rejection of Kanye West, to be a rejection of Dr. Donda West and the thousands of lives she impacted including her own son.”

West hasn’t responded to the charity’s statements, but on Sunday Kardashian returned to Twitter explaining that West had initially paid Rhymefest a salary to run Donda’s House, but after “going through personal financial issues” the rapper could no longer fund salaries and Rhymefest took over the charity.

“Kanye gave his ‘friend’ an opportunity to run an organization on his own. So now that Kanye is being publicly shamed for not being involved makes no sense and, at this exact time, just seems very calculated,” she wrote. “I have and will always applaud any efforts to give back to the community. To fight for justice and to help uplift the youth. But I will never tolerate someone who was close to Kanye who attempts to use his late mother’s name to publicly shame him while pretending to do good.”

I will always ride for my man! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 27, 2018

“I will always ride for my man!” she added.

The rapper’s new album is due out on Friday, June 1.

