Standing up for her man. Kim Kardashian stepped in after rapper Rhymefest claimed that Kanye West hasn’t been involved in helping with the Donda’s House foundation the rappers launched in 2011.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, reacted to the claims by taking her own digs at Rhymefest. “U haven’t been right since u got kicked out of the studio in Hawaii wearing fake Yeezy’s @RHYMEFEST 😂 You’re over levergenging Kanye’s name & asked Kanye to donate money to u so stop w your fake community politics & lies. Truth is you haven’t been able to sustain the foundation,” she tweeted on Saturday, May 26. “I saw you at our studio a few weeks ago so why didn’t you bring this up then @RHYMEFEST ? You were trying to get Kanye to listen to your sub par beats. You have the audacity to use Kanye’s mom name to try to shead a negative light on Kanye.”

“You didn’t say this when Kanye paid you up front then you disappeared during Pablo #RealFriends @RHYMEFEST,” she continued. “You better believe I will make it my mission to take Donda’s House from you and let my children run it the way it should be run! @RHYMEFEST.”

Sorry to all of my followers for flooding my timeline I know you have no idea who Rhymefest is. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

“Oh and lastly your flight canceled to Wyoming. You thought you were really worthy to be on this album 😂😂😂,” she concluded. “Sorry to all of my followers for flooding my timeline I know you have no idea who Rhymefest is.”

The feud had kicked off when Rhymefest, who has been a longtime West collaborator, tweeted at Drake on Saturday, to ask him to contribute to the organization that he claims the “Famous” rapper, 40, has “abandoned.” Rhymefest’s plea came after Drake and Pusha T exchanged diss tracks on Friday, May 25, after Pusha released his song “Infrared” taking shots at Drake. The “Hotline Bling” rapper, 31, then sent West’s G.O.O.D. Music label a $100,000 invoice for helping Pusha promote his new project.

“I’m asking @Drake to help the part of Chicago Kanye has Abandoned! Please contact @DondasHouse,” Rhymefest had tweeted. “@Drake when G.O.O.D. Music sends the money they owe you, will you please help us rebuild Kanye’s mothers house for the youth of Chicago. I spoke to Kanye about it. His response was ‘f–k the youth of Chicago.'”

Rhymefest also responded to the KKW Beauty founder’s slew of tweets with a lengthy letter. “I don’t care if no one on your timeline knows who I am. The people in my community and in my city do, and that’s what truly matters to me,” he wrote. How can you criticize an organization you’ve never been to OR that you’ve never even talked to the Executive Director or any of the team. I actually knew and was mentored by Dr. Donda West personally and have met and spoke to hundreds of her students and mentees who not only support the work that we are doing in Chicago, but compel it.”

Hey @KimKardashian good to hear from you. Here’s my response pic.twitter.com/dWvwZfr1b5 — Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) May 27, 2018

The organization, which was named after West’s late mother, Donda West, had plans to turn the Yeezy designer’s childhood home into a recording studio and museum for the youth in Chicago. After the Twitter exchange Rhymefest and Kardashian, Donda’s House released a statement via Twitter on Saturday saying it would no longer go under that name and encouraged the reality TV star to get involved.

“This has been an incredibly difficult decision but the social media quotes from Kim Kardashian West, as well as the expressed interest of her family running the organization, has brought us to this decision,” the statement read. “We encourage Kim and Kanye to indeed pick up the baton of service.”

The 21-time Grammy winner and Rhymefest have collaborated in the past, including Rhymefest’s work as a writer on West’s albums, including Late Registration and Yeezus, and West being featured in Rhymefest’s songs.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!