Nothing but love. Nicki Minaj is supporting Pete Davidson after he posted a worrisome note on Instagram.

“Go & give this man some love. My God,” the 36-year-old rapper tweeted on Saturday, December 15, following the comedian’s earlier remarks on social media in which he wrote, “i really don’t want to be on this earth anymore” before deleting his Instagram account.

“We can be so insensitive. God bless Kanye [West] & Pete,” the “Barbie Dreams” singer wrote. “Being flippant about mental illness speaks more about you than them. Stop saying the word love & live it. Love is an action.”

Davidson, 25, took to social media on Saturday after his ex-fiancée, Ariana Grande, inserted herself into the feud between West, 41, and Drake. “Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health,” the Saturday Night Live star wrote on Instagram earlier on Saturday, following West’s earlier Twitter exchange with Grande, 25. (West claimed that all of this “foolishness” with the singer weighed on his mental health.)

Davidson, who has been open about his struggles with borderline personality disorder, added: “We need people like Kanye. No one should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health. I’m seriously disgusted.”

Minaj frequently collaborates with Grande on music, including “Bang Bang,” “Side to Side” and this year’s “The Light is Coming,” so fans were confused and furious that she seemingly picked Davidson’s side… but the rapper quickly addressed the matter. “Ariana is my sister, y’all can’t & wont come between us. Go awf.”

The “Bed” rapper continued to address “internet trolls” on Twitter throughout the day, saying, “Imagine someone threatening to take their own life … Y’all rlly don’t care about human beings no more,” before comparing Davidson to Grande’s late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.

“Y’all did the same thing to Mac Miller until he died. The #FakeBandWagonHate,” Minaj said. (Miller, who dated Grande for nearly two years before they broke up in May, passed away on September 7 from an overdose.)

Other celebs expressed their concern for Davidson on social media on Saturday, with Machine Gun Kelly tweeting that he was on a plane to “make sure [Pete’s] good,” while Jon Cryer wrote, “We are thinking of you, Pete. You are loved.” Jada Pinkett Smith also chimed in, writing, “Pete Davidson … hang in there. There is a lot of help out here. … I’ve been there. It gets better.”

Sophia Bush, who’s long been an activist for mental health, acknowledged Davidson’s post on Twitter, saying, “Pete Davidson has been very open about his mental health. And b/c a relationship didn’t work out, tens of thousands of people he doesn’t know are telling him to kill himself. Words have real consequences. And the people who bullied him into posting this? Shame.”

The NYPD confirmed to TMZ that it “received a flurry of calls from fans” concerned about the SNL star, and it was checking on his welfare. Davidson is scheduled to appear on the late-night comedy show later on Saturday night.

