Well, this is new. Pete Davidson praised Kanye West for speaking out about mental health after the comedian’s ex-fiancée, Ariana Grande, poked fun at the rapper’s feud with Drake.

“Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health,” the Saturday Night Live star, 25, wrote on Instagram on Saturday, December 15. “I can’t explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this.”

Davidson, who has been vocal about his issues with borderline personality disorder, continued: “We need people like Kanye. No one should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health. I’m seriously disgusted.”

Grande, 25, made headlines when she called out West, 41, for tweeting about his feud with Drake amid the release of her new single, “Imagine,” on Thursday, December 13. “Guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight,” she tweeted. “If y’all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that’d be so sick thank u.”

The Yeezy designer responded to the “Thank U, Next” singer’s posts on Saturday. “I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm but I don’t like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me,” West tweeted.

He added: “All of this foolishness weighed on my mental health so @ArianaGrande you know I got love for you but until you’re ready to really make sure everyone’s ok don’t use me or this moment to promote a song.”

Grande quickly apologized on Twitter. “with all due respect, i don’t need to use anyone to promote anything. period,” she wrote. “i was making a comment ab what men were doing at the time vs. women.”

The pop star concluded: “it was a joke which i understand now was probably insensitive. i apologize if i was in any way triggering and hope u feel well today.”

The Victorious alum also tweeted, “stop weaponizing mental health. everyone,” and “regardless of how i feel about a situation, i can also care about their mental health,” after the ordeal.

Davidson, who split from Grande in October following a four-month engagement, notably blasted West during the October 6 episode of Saturday Night Live for giving a pro-Donald Trump speech on the sketch show. The Set It Up star quipped at the time, “Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jackass.”

