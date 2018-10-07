While Awkwafina brought her charming humor to her role as host of the Saturday, October 6, episode of Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson stole the show when he criticized Kanye West’s speech in support of President Donald Trump from the previous week’s episode.

Pete Vs. Kanye

Davidson addressed West’s unplanned pro-Trump speech after his September 29 appearance on SNL, calling the moment “one of the worst, most awkward things I’ve ever seen here.” The comedian denied the musician’s allegations that he was bullied for wearing a Make America Great Again hat on set and wore his own Make Kanye 2006 Again hat. Davidson’s most significant note to the rapper? “Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jackass.”

Sincerity Where It Counts

Awkwafina came out strong in her monologue with her jokes and a heartfelt true story. The actress noted that she’s more of a “rebuilding my credit” Asian than a crazy rich Asian and explained that her Queens-bred father has the same accent as Trump. She then recalled how she waited outside 30 Rockefeller Center when Lucy Liu hosted SNL in 2000 because she wanted to be “near the building” for such an important moment for Asian-American women.

Stop Trying to Make Ted Happen

Try as he might, Ted Cruz just cannot be cool … at least that’s what this sketch spoofing one of the Texas senator’s rallies asserted. From destroying the sound system to sucking the fun right out of a confetti cannon, the politician failed big time as he tried to excite his supporters before the midterm elections.

Game Show Boogie

Awkwafina and her crew faced off with their rivals in a dance battle like no one has ever seen before as they busted moves to theme songs from Family Feud, Match Game and The Price Is Right. At the last minute, they brought in a secret weapon, musical guest Travis Scott, and won, though their skills left a lot to be desired.

New Phone, Who Dis?

What began as a way to poke fun at the Presidential Alert in every conceivable way (Warning: White men are under attack.) became a surprise ad for Cricket Wireless when users found out the company’s phones weren’t receiving the texts.

Winning … for Now

In the cold open, CNN went inside the Republican locker room, where “This Is How We Do It” was blasting and senators were feeling triumphant after Brett Kavanaugh won the confirmation vote for the Supreme Court. The outing was light on laughs, but Beck Bennett gave viewers a giggle with his Mitch McConnell impression.

Live From Astroworld

Scott began his stint as musical guest with a mash-up of “Skeletons” and “Astrothunder” and later performed “SICKO MODE.”

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

