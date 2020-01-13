Whether predictable or totally out of left field, Rami Malek, Jennifer Lawrence, Kerry Washington and more stars gave fans an inside peek at their beginnings through the years, offering insight into how they earned their SAG cards.

With the Screen Actors Guild Awards — a show honoring actors, voted on by actors and focusing solely on their TV and film work — quickly approaching, now seems like a fine time to revisit celebrities who shared how they received their SAG cards. The token marks acceptance into the union for actors and usually makes its appearance after stars get their first onscreen jobs.

The 26th annual SAG Awards will air on Sunday, January 19. Will & Grace star Sean Hayes will bring a fresh perspective to the telecast as he and Todd Milliner — via their company, Hazy Mills Productions — serve as executive producers alongside Kathy Connell and Avalon Harbor Entertainment.

Leonardo DiCaprio is set to honor Robert De Niro with the SAG Life Achievement Award during the broadcast. The Meet the Parents star will be the 56th recipient of the prestigious accolade.

The Oscar winners have appeared in multiple films together, including 1993’s This Boy’s Life, 1996’s Marvin’s Room and 2015’s The Audition.

“I have been a member of this union for over 50 years,” De Niro said in a statement in November 2019. “It’s an honor to receive this award from SAG-AFTRA.”

SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris, for her part, lauded the Irishman star at the time. “Robert De Niro is an actor of extraordinary depth and ability. The characters he creates captivate our imaginations. From the smoldering inferno of young Vito Corleone to the raging bull Jake Lamotta and everybody’s grandpa Ben Whittaker, he continues to touch our hearts and open our minds to new and exciting worlds of understanding and emotion,” the actress raved in a statement. “It is my great privilege to announce that SAG-AFTRA’s highest honor will be presented to one of the most singular talents of our generation.”

Scroll to find out how stars — from Betty White to Sophie Turner to Neil Patrick Harris — got their SAG cards.

The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards air on TNT and TBS Sunday, January 19, at 8 p.m. ET.