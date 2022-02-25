SAG Awards 2022: Complete List of Nominees and Winners

A night to remember! The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will celebrate the best and brightest of film and TV on Sunday, February 27.

Nominations were announced in January, with Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens introducing the stars who were lucky enough to be recognized by their SAG-AFTRA peers for their memorable performances. HBO’s Succession and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso earned the most nods with five each.

Jason Sudeikis, who plays the titular character of the sports series, previously took home the win for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2021 ceremony, beating out Nicholas Hoult, Dan Levy, Eugene Levy and Ramy Youssef.

“Thank you to all of my fellow actors, male and female,” the former Saturday Night Live star, 46, said in his April 2021 acceptance speech. “That means a lot to me — it really, really does. It’s very, very flattering, very humbling.”

The Sleeping With Other People actor went on to thank his mom “for bringing me to plays and musicals in Kansas City every time they came through,” and his dad “for taking me to go see movies.”

This year, Sudeikis is nominated in the same category — and faces fierce competition from Ted Lasso costar Brett Goldstein. “Truly incredible. What an honour thank you @sagawards,” the British actor, who plays Roy Kent, wrote via Instagram after his January nomination.

Goldstein continued in a lengthier statement: “Holy f–king s–t! It means the world to be recognized by my peers and SAG. I am so pleased to be nominated with my phenomenal cast. Juno [Temple] will tell you, sometimes I ruin takes by saying ‘F–king hell, you’re so good,’ instead of my actual lines because I’m so in awe.”

The Emmy winner called the audience reception to Ted Lasso “truly mind-blowing,” and gave a shout-out to his fellow nominees. “Pray for them,” Goldstein teased. “Because if I get to meet them, I will drive them all insane. Jason can attest to this.”

On the film side, the stars of Being the Ricardos, West Side Story, The Power of the Dog and more have the chance to collect trophies. Ariana DeBose, who won her first Golden Globe earlier this year for her portrayal of Anita in the Steven Spielberg-directed musical, reflected on her “wild” rise to Hollywood fame.

“Already, 2022 [is] a heck of a year!” she gushed to Entertainment Tonight in January. “[It’s] overwhelming and wonderful. I was looking at that list of nominees and so many of them I’ve been watching for years. … And this type of nomination by your union, your peers, it’s the most remarkable and meaningful nomination I feel like you could receive.”

Scroll down to see the full list of nominees — and look for the bolded names to see who won!

Television

DRAMA ENSEMBLE

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

DRAMA ACTRESS

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Jung Ho-Yeon, Squid Game

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

DRAMA ACTOR

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game

Jeremy Strong, Succession

COMEDY ENSEMBLE

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

COMEDY ACTRESS

Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Jean Smart, Hacks

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

COMEDY ACTOR

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — FEMALE ACTOR

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jean Smart, Mare Of Easttown

Kate Winslet, Mare Of Easttown

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — MALE ACTOR

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan Mcgregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare Of Easttown

TV STUNT TEAM (COMEDY OR DRAMA)

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game

Film

MALE ACTOR – LEAD

Javier Bardem, Being The Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power Of The Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick…Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy Of Macbeth

FEMALE ACTOR – LEAD

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House Of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Nicole Kidman, Being The Ricardos

MALE ACTOR – SUPPORTING

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Jared Leto, House Of Gucci

Kodi Smit-Mcphee, The Power Of The Dog

FEMALE ACTOR – SUPPORTING

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

Ariana Debose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power Of The Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing

ENSEMBLE

Belfast

Coda

Don’t Look Up

House Of Gucci

King Richard

STUNT ENSEMBLE

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

