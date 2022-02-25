SAG Awards 2022: Complete List of Nominees and Winners

A night to remember! The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will celebrate the best and brightest of film and TV on Sunday, February 27.
Nominations were announced in January, with Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens introducing the stars who were lucky enough to be recognized by their SAG-AFTRA peers for their memorable performances. HBO’s Succession and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso earned the most nods with five each.
Jason Sudeikis, who plays the titular character of the sports series, previously took home the win for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2021 ceremony, beating out Nicholas Hoult, Dan Levy, Eugene Levy and Ramy Youssef.
“Thank you to all of my fellow actors, male and female,” the former Saturday Night Live star, 46, said in his April 2021 acceptance speech. “That means a lot to me — it really, really does. It’s very, very flattering, very humbling.”
The Sleeping With Other People actor went on to thank his mom “for bringing me to plays and musicals in Kansas City every time they came through,” and his dad “for taking me to go see movies.”
This year, Sudeikis is nominated in the same category — and faces fierce competition from Ted Lasso costar Brett Goldstein. “Truly incredible. What an honour thank you @sagawards,” the British actor, who plays Roy Kent, wrote via Instagram after his January nomination.
Goldstein continued in a lengthier statement: “Holy f–king s–t! It means the world to be recognized by my peers and SAG. I am so pleased to be nominated with my phenomenal cast. Juno [Temple] will tell you, sometimes I ruin takes by saying ‘F–king hell, you’re so good,’ instead of my actual lines because I’m so in awe.”
The Emmy winner called the audience reception to Ted Lasso “truly mind-blowing,” and gave a shout-out to his fellow nominees. “Pray for them,” Goldstein teased. “Because if I get to meet them, I will drive them all insane. Jason can attest to this.”
On the film side, the stars of Being the Ricardos, West Side Story, The Power of the Dog and more have the chance to collect trophies. Ariana DeBose, who won her first Golden Globe earlier this year for her portrayal of Anita in the Steven Spielberg-directed musical, reflected on her “wild” rise to Hollywood fame.
“Already, 2022 [is] a heck of a year!” she gushed to Entertainment Tonight in January. “[It’s] overwhelming and wonderful. I was looking at that list of nominees and so many of them I’ve been watching for years. … And this type of nomination by your union, your peers, it’s the most remarkable and meaningful nomination I feel like you could receive.”
Scroll down to see the full list of nominees — and look for the bolded names to see who won!
Television
DRAMA ENSEMBLE
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
DRAMA ACTRESS
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Jung Ho-Yeon, Squid Game
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook, Succession
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
DRAMA ACTOR
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game
Jeremy Strong, Succession
COMEDY ENSEMBLE
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
COMEDY ACTRESS
Elle Fanning, The Great
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Jean Smart, Hacks
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
COMEDY ACTOR
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building
Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — FEMALE ACTOR
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Jean Smart, Mare Of Easttown
Kate Winslet, Mare Of Easttown
TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — MALE ACTOR
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan Mcgregor, Halston
Evan Peters, Mare Of Easttown
TV STUNT TEAM (COMEDY OR DRAMA)
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game
Film
MALE ACTOR – LEAD
Javier Bardem, Being The Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power Of The Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick…Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy Of Macbeth
FEMALE ACTOR – LEAD
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House Of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Nicole Kidman, Being The Ricardos
MALE ACTOR – SUPPORTING
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur, Coda
Jared Leto, House Of Gucci
Kodi Smit-Mcphee, The Power Of The Dog
FEMALE ACTOR – SUPPORTING
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
Ariana Debose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power Of The Dog
Ruth Negga, Passing
ENSEMBLE
Belfast
Coda
Don’t Look Up
House Of Gucci
King Richard
STUNT ENSEMBLE
Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
