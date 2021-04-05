Showing up in style! Jason Sudeikis has made statements with his sweatshirts this awards season, but for the 2021 SAG Awards on Sunday, April 4, the Ted Lasso star switched things up a bit.

Instead of opting for a tie-dye tracksuit, hoodie or even a suit and tie, he decided to get dressed up in a sweater — and one with a social justice saying to boot.

As he accepted the SAG Award for Male Actor in a Comedy Series, he gave viewers a glimpse at his sweater, which had “My Body My Choice” written in white.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on Sudeikis’ top — taking Twitter by storm. One tweeter poked fun at his fashion choices from awards shows’ past writing, “Is Jason Sudeikis wearing a my body my choice sweater because we all criticized his hoodies…”

Another says, “I NEED the My Body My Choice sweater that Jason Sudeikis wore on the SAG Awards RIGHT NOW.”

Thankfully Stylish did some digging and it turns out that while Sudeikis didn’t go for a black tie getup, he still rocked designer for the occasion.

His navy wool sweater cost a pretty penny — it’s a $1,100 top from Gucci that was designed to champion “support of reproductive rights.” The blue wool top features ribbed-knit cuffs and hem.

While the actor has made it clear he’s prioritizing comfort over couture this season, many (including Us!) thought the star and his Ted Lasso costars would have shown up in matching tie dye tracksuits for the 2021 SAGs.

In a Wednesday, March 21, interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, he said he was contemplating his sweatshirt choice for the Screen Actors Guild Award, going so far as to tease matching sweatsuits.

“I haven’t started planning [my outfit]. It’s a last-minute decision, much like the hoodie,” Sudeikis tells host Cheryl Hickey. “The big decision was do I wear the hood up or do I wear the hood down.”

Then, he responded quite favorably when asked if he would consider matching tracksuits for the virtual awards show. “To buy everybody hoodies would suit me just fine, because it was my sister’s company — her dance company — so that keeps money in the family,” he says, referencing the Forward __ Space sweatshirt he wore to the 2021 Golden Globes.

“Last minute” seems to have been the name of the game for the Horrible Bosses actor this red carpet season. Aside from the blue and green tie-dye hoodie he wore to the Golden Globes, the Ted Lasso actor also sported a blue hoodie to the 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards.