Trendsetter alert! Jason Sudeikis has made it clear that he prefers sweatshirts to suits this awards season — and he has no sign of taking out a tux any time soon.

The 45-year-old actor kept his look uber casual for the 2021 Golden Globes, opting for a tie-dye sweatshirt. He choose comfort once again at the Critics’ Awards, sporting a blue hoodie when he tuned in via Zoom.

And for the 2021 SAG Awards, which will air on Sunday, April 4, it’s safe to say Ted Lasso star won’t be tapping a celebrity stylist or be wearing couture. In fact, he nearly confirmed that he has no plans of switching up his laid-back approach to red carpet style.

“I haven’t started planning [my outfit]. It’s a last-minute decision, much like the hoodie,” Sudeikis tells Entertainment Tonight Canada in an interview on Wednesday, March 31. “The big decision was do I wear the hood up or do I wear the hood down.”

While the actor may simply stroll into his closet and slip on the first sweatshirt he sees, it is possible that a little more thought is going into his loungewear for the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

When asked if he would send his Ted Lasso family matching tie-dye tracksuits, it appeared had given the idea a decent amount of thought. In fact, he even mentioned tapping his sister Kristin, who founded Forward__Space, for some apparel.

“To buy everybody hoodies would suit me just fine, because it was my sister’s company — her dance company — so that keeps money in the family. Just like the Corleone’s,” he tells Entertainment Tonight’s host Cheryl Hickey.

Loungewear may be an untraditional choice for awards shows, but it may be the actor’s lucky charm. That said, don’t be surprised if the entire cast, including Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Annette Badland and Toheeb Jimoh, shows up in sweats.

The superstitious style choice could help Ted Lasso win the SAG for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Sudeikis is also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series at the SAGs.

He previously took home the 2021 Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy TV Series on Sunday, February 22. He also took home the 2021 Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, while Ted Lasso won the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Comedy Series.