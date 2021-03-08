Suited up! The men brought out all the stops for the 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards — and they didn’t disappoint. While some opted for traditional tuxes and others played with patterns, one thing is for sure: The guys definitely turned up the heat on the red carpet.

The 26th annual awards show had a similar format to the 2021 Golden Globes, with presenters showing up in person and nominees tuning in from their homes. The March 7, 2021 show was held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

But regardless of whether the stars were standing on stage with host Taye Diggs or taking to Instagram to show off their swoon-worthy style, Us can confirm that the men of Hollywood clean up nicely!

A few celebs stuck to a traditional suit-and-tie, like Normal People’s Paul Mescal. The nominee for Best Actor in a Limited Series, wore a Prada blue and black single-breasted tuxedo with a white shirt, black tie and leather derby shoes. Steven Yeun, who was also dressed by Prada, took a similar approach. He looked oh-so classic in a black-and-white tux.

Other Hollywood hotties played with color and texture. Take Aldis Hodge for example. At first look, it seems the Underground star went for a basic black ensemble, but the monochromatic Dolce & Gabbana tux actually has an jacquard print on both the jacket and pants. Dylan McDermott also turned his top-half up a notch, wearing a deep green velour suit jacket from Armani Emporium.

This list of best dressed men wouldn’t be complete without a shoutout to Tom Pelphrey. The Ozark star looked dapper as could be in a Theory black suit with silk lapels, which was paired with a white button down.

To see the hottest hunks at the 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards, keep scrolling. We’re rounding up the most dapper men of them all in their suits, tuxes and more from the awards show.