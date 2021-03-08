Brava! The 2021 Critics Choice Awards took place on Sunday, March 7, and if you ask Us, the fashion from the evening deserves an award of its own.

Due to the pandemic, the 26th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards were delayed, but alas, the show must go on! A handful of presenters walked the red carpet at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The rest of the nominees tuned in from the comfort of their own homes.

But whether the stars were photographed while strutting down the red carpet or simply having a makeshift backyard photoshoot, the gowns, glitz and glamour were next level.

From Amanda Seyfried’s Miu Miu menswear-inspired black-and-white getup to Rhea Seehorn’s gorgeous Marmar Halim red gown with bow details, the stars unquestionably brought their best.

Keep scrolling to see all of the unbelievable gowns and glamour celebs showed off on the red carpet and Instagram.