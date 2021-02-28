Awards season is officially in session! The 2021 Golden Globes are taking place on Sunday, February 26, and even though the red carpet looks a little different this year, the fashion most certainly didn’t disappoint!

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the long awaited 78th annual Golden Globes took a hybrid approach. Presenters are walking the red carpet from either New York, Los Angeles, or Tel Aviv. Nominees on the other hand are tuning in virtually from the comfort of their own homes.

But regardless of if celebs are attending the Awards from their couches or live at New York’s Rainbow Room or Los Angeles’s Beverly Hilton, they’re delivering big time in the style department. From Elle Fanning‘s ethereal blue Gucci gown to Sarah Hyland’s red Monique Lhuillier number, our Instagram feeds and TV screens have been filled with one stunning look after the other.

Keep scrolling to see all of the gorgeous looks celebs showed off on the red carpet, Zoom, and Instagram.