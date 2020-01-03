Updos! Waves! Volume! The Golden Globes red carpet always has some of the year’s best hair looks, so we’re more than a little excited for the 2020 show on Sunday, January 5. Who will hit the carpet with the lock looks that will inspire the hottest hair trends of the moment? With this year’s nominees including leading ladies Jennifer Aniston, Cynthia Erivo and tress chameleon Charlize Theron, there are bound to be some beyond-fabulous styles!

To get Us all pumped, we’re taking a look at some of the all-time best hairstyles from Globes past. From Lady Gaga‘s epic Tiffany-blue updo to Reese Witherspoon‘s surprise bangs to Jennifer’s Lopez‘s bombshell ‘do, we’ve got the looks that took centerstage in our hearts. Check out the hairstyle heroes at the Golden Globes through the years!