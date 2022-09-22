Cancel OK

Style Your Hair With the Best Curling Irons for Beach Waves

Highly rated curling iron for beach waves
Curling hair is one of the most effective ways of adding some variety to your day-to-day style. The only hurdle in your way is the process of getting presentable curls. Normal curling irons are fine for the most part, but trying anything more complex than basic curves becomes a chore instantly. Beach waves are a fine example of a style that’s challenging when doing it for someone else — and just forget about styling your own hair in that way with a regular curling iron.

You’re not completely out of luck, though, as the top curling irons for beach waves of 2022 are the perfect tool for that style. These specialty curling irons give you near flawless beach waves with unmatched consistency. Just make sure you buy a high-quality iron that’s worth your money. Thankfully, if you don’t want to spend time searching, we’ve put together a list with some top-tier recommendations for you.

Comparing the Top Curling Irons for Beach Waves of 2022

Bed Head Wave Artist Deep Waver – Best Overall

curling iron for beach waves reviews
This pick from Bed Head Wave sets a high bar of quality for curling irons for beach waves. Everything from its performance to durability is top-notch, and the secret behind this fantastic performance is a combination of well-crafted externals and high-end internals.

The barrel is designed to create deep, eye-catching waves without any hiccups. It even includes an auto turn-off switch so you can curl without having to worry about damaging your hair — this turn-off feature is fairly essential in professional settings as well. As for the performance, the barrel can heat up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit fairly quickly, speeding up the curling process considerably. This ultra-durable and high performance come together and further cements its place as the top choice on this list.

Pros
  • Saves time by heating up quickly
  • Turns off automatically for hair safety
  • Offers deep and consistent beach waves
  • Features multiple heat settings
Cons
  • Handle can feel a little slippery

Fairybrave Triple Hair Waver – Easy To Use

curling iron for beach waves reviews
Worried that you’ll mess up your hair when using a curling iron for beach waves? Get over this issue with the Fairybrave Triple Hair Waver. The star of the show here is the innovative triple barrel design that provides three exceptional benefits. First, it makes the overall curling process simpler and accident-free. The resulting curls are also much more consistent than they would be with a single barrel iron. Lastly, having three barrels speeds up the curling process considerably.

The overall build quality of this curling iron for beach waves is nothing to scoff at, either. This pick is built to last a long time with plenty of regular use and also includes brilliant quality of life features like a heat-resistant grip and a digital display. All of this combines to make this the ideal choice for curling beginners.

Pros
  • Provides consistent curling results every time
  • Safe for your hair and hands
  • Long power cord
Cons
  • A little difficult to use

Bestope Pro Beach Waver Curling Iron – Most Versatile

curling iron for beach waves reviews
Mixing up your day-to-day style is one of the biggest reasons to invest in a curling iron for beach waves, and this one from Bestope Pro is the embodiment of hairstyle variety. It comes packaged with five interchangeable barrel attachments, each bringing something unique to the table.

The deep waves produced by the triple barrel are enchanting, to say the least. But, you can go super crisp and fine with the slim 0.35-inch barrel or a free-flowing look using the large 1.25-inch wide barrel. There are two more barrel thickness options between these two for further control over your look.

But don’t worry, the iron itself is just as high quality and worthy of your consideration. Its quick 30-second heat-up time speeds up the whole process, while consistent temperature ensures flawless curls. Overall, excellent versatility and quality are this curling iron for beach wave’s strengths.

Pros
  • Useful for a variety of styles
  • Speedy heat-up saves time
  • Built to last a long time
Cons
  • Only two temperature adjustment settings

Lyealion Beach Wave Hair Curling Iron – Premium Set

curling iron for beach waves reviews
The Lyealion curling iron for beach waves comes with everything you need to achieve flawless curls at home. For starters, the curling iron itself is as high-end and premium as it gets for general consumers. It heats up quickly, swapping between the three different barrels is quick and simple, and overall build quality is immaculate. If taken care of properly, this curling iron will last years with similarly consistent results.

But, the thing that makes this premium curling iron so unique is the inclusion of additional useful items. Highlights include a durable comb, a bunch of small and large clips to keep hair in place, and even a silicone glove to prevent burns. The best part about these included items is that each one of them is just as high quality as the iron.

Pros
  • Includes various accessories
  • Provides ideal performance with consistent, fast heating
  • Three interchangeable barrels for hairstyle variety
  • Wide temperature range for different hair types
Cons
  • Barrel clip can get loose over years

Wavytalk Beach Waves Curling Iron – Great Value

curling iron for beach waves reviews
Wavytalk makes jaw-dropping stylish hair accessible to everyone with its curling iron for beach waves, all while being the best value for your hard-earned money on this list. A large part of this value comes from the price, which is about half of most other curling irons. The other major component of its value is its top-tier performance and build quality.

Both the outer shell and internal heating components are high-end that will last you a long time with ease. As for the performance, its wide temperature range of 300 to 420 degrees Fahrenheit should give you a good idea of its versatility. Not to mention the easy-to-use design that makes obtaining quality beach waves as effortless and consistent as possible.

Pros
  • Great value for your money
  • Four temperature settings for different hair types
  • Heats up quickly to save time
  • Included cool tip allows better pressure application
Cons
  • Accidental temperature change button presses during use

Buying Guide: Curling Irons for Beach Waves

Curled hair is attractive in general, but beach waves hold a special spot among the various styles. They offer the perfect balance of playfulness and maturity and are a must-have in any woman’s hairstyle arsenal. The only major issue with this style is pulling it off with a regular curling iron. You might be able to do it once after a lot of struggle, but replicating that success consistently would be just as difficult. 

Luckily, curling irons for beach waves exist, and they work like a miracle. Investing in one of these turns this difficult-to-achieve style into a cakewalk. These specialized curling irons are also fairly easy to use on your own hair, so that’s not an issue either. 

If you’re interested in buying a dedicated curling iron for beach waves, these are the key factors you have to consider.

Build Quality

Focusing on the build quality of the curling iron you buy is more important than you might initially think. Longevity is a clear reason for this focus, as you want the iron to stay functional for as long as possible, and this is only possible if the internal and external components are high-end to begin with. 

A less obvious reason to focus on build quality is your safety. Curling irons get hot enough to cause serious burns on your skin; that’s why these irons have stable and heat-resistant handles, plus other safety mechanisms like auto shut-off when closed. 

A low-quality curling iron for beach waves has a higher risk of lacking these crucial safety features. Or, it might have them at first, but they can stop working at any time, leading to possible accidents.

Barrel Design 

Once you’ve thrown out all the low-end curling irons from your list of potential options, it’s time to choose between the various types of barrels used for beach waves.

Single barrel

The simplest option here is the basic single-barrel design. You have to wrap your hair around it to get the curls. It works but is not very consistent, especially when you’re curling your own hair. 

Three-barrel

The second is a three-barrel design that curls your hair by pressing it between the middle and outer barrels. These provide consistent beach waves and can handle thick or dense hair with ease. 

Parabolic barrel

The last major heating barrel design consists of a parabolic barrel and a clamp with a slit in the middle or a cap that imitates the barrel’s shape. This design is often the fastest to work with, leading to its prevalence in professional settings. 

Temperature Control

If a curling iron has only one temperature setting, it’s not worth your consideration. Ideally, you want it to have at least three heating levels with a range of around 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Switching between these different settings should be seamless, with buttons on the handle and some sort of indicator for the active setting.

The ideal temperature for high-end curling irons for beach waves needs to be somewhere between 300 and 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Any iron outside this range isn’t a good choice; lower than 300 degrees will not produce consistent results, while going above 450 degrees can damage your hair. 

Minor Considerations

The following considerations aren’t necessary for finding a quality curling iron for beach waves but keeping these in mind will be beneficial. 

Interchangeable barrels

Some curling irons come with interchangeable barrels. These barrels usually have different widths, letting you try a whole bunch of unique hairstyles. If you’re buying an iron with this feature, make sure the mounting mechanism is sturdy and won’t get loose over time. 

Power cord

Try to find curling irons with long power cables that also have a swivel connection. This won’t affect the performance or lifespan of the curling iron, but it will make the device a lot more usable. 

People Also Asked

Q: Is it okay to leave a curling iron plugged in?

A: No, it’s not. Unplug it as soon as you’re done using it. Even if you’re taking a 15-minute break, unplug it before leaving it unattended.

Q: Can curling irons for beach waves damage my hair?

A: Yes, they can cause damage if you use them too often and at high temperatures. Your curling technique matters as well.

Q: Do I curl wet or dry?

A: Always use your curling iron for beach waves on completely dry hair. Use a hair dryer beforehand if necessary. Curling wet hair can damage it drastically.

