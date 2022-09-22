Style Your Hair With the Best Curling Irons for Beach Waves

You’re not completely out of luck, though, as the top curling irons for beach waves of 2022 are the perfect tool for that style. These specialty curling irons give you near flawless beach waves with unmatched consistency. Just make sure you buy a high-quality iron that’s worth your money. Thankfully, if you don’t want to spend time searching, we’ve put together a list with some top-tier recommendations for you.
Comparing the Top Curling Irons for Beach Waves of 2022
Bed Head Wave Artist Deep Waver – Best Overall
The barrel is designed to create deep, eye-catching waves without any hiccups. It even includes an auto turn-off switch so you can curl without having to worry about damaging your hair — this turn-off feature is fairly essential in professional settings as well. As for the performance, the barrel can heat up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit fairly quickly, speeding up the curling process considerably. This ultra-durable and high performance come together and further cements its place as the top choice on this list.
- Saves time by heating up quickly
- Turns off automatically for hair safety
- Offers deep and consistent beach waves
- Features multiple heat settings
- Handle can feel a little slippery
Fairybrave Triple Hair Waver – Easy To Use
The overall build quality of this curling iron for beach waves is nothing to scoff at, either. This pick is built to last a long time with plenty of regular use and also includes brilliant quality of life features like a heat-resistant grip and a digital display. All of this combines to make this the ideal choice for curling beginners.
- Provides consistent curling results every time
- Safe for your hair and hands
- Long power cord
- A little difficult to use
Bestope Pro Beach Waver Curling Iron – Most Versatile
The deep waves produced by the triple barrel are enchanting, to say the least. But, you can go super crisp and fine with the slim 0.35-inch barrel or a free-flowing look using the large 1.25-inch wide barrel. There are two more barrel thickness options between these two for further control over your look.
But don’t worry, the iron itself is just as high quality and worthy of your consideration. Its quick 30-second heat-up time speeds up the whole process, while consistent temperature ensures flawless curls. Overall, excellent versatility and quality are this curling iron for beach wave’s strengths.
- Useful for a variety of styles
- Speedy heat-up saves time
- Built to last a long time
- Only two temperature adjustment settings
Lyealion Beach Wave Hair Curling Iron – Premium Set
But, the thing that makes this premium curling iron so unique is the inclusion of additional useful items. Highlights include a durable comb, a bunch of small and large clips to keep hair in place, and even a silicone glove to prevent burns. The best part about these included items is that each one of them is just as high quality as the iron.
- Includes various accessories
- Provides ideal performance with consistent, fast heating
- Three interchangeable barrels for hairstyle variety
- Wide temperature range for different hair types
- Barrel clip can get loose over years
Wavytalk Beach Waves Curling Iron – Great Value
Both the outer shell and internal heating components are high-end that will last you a long time with ease. As for the performance, its wide temperature range of 300 to 420 degrees Fahrenheit should give you a good idea of its versatility. Not to mention the easy-to-use design that makes obtaining quality beach waves as effortless and consistent as possible.
- Great value for your money
- Four temperature settings for different hair types
- Heats up quickly to save time
- Included cool tip allows better pressure application
- Accidental temperature change button presses during use
Buying Guide: Curling Irons for Beach Waves
Luckily, curling irons for beach waves exist, and they work like a miracle. Investing in one of these turns this difficult-to-achieve style into a cakewalk. These specialized curling irons are also fairly easy to use on your own hair, so that’s not an issue either.
If you’re interested in buying a dedicated curling iron for beach waves, these are the key factors you have to consider.
Build Quality
Focusing on the build quality of the curling iron you buy is more important than you might initially think. Longevity is a clear reason for this focus, as you want the iron to stay functional for as long as possible, and this is only possible if the internal and external components are high-end to begin with.
A less obvious reason to focus on build quality is your safety. Curling irons get hot enough to cause serious burns on your skin; that’s why these irons have stable and heat-resistant handles, plus other safety mechanisms like auto shut-off when closed.
A low-quality curling iron for beach waves has a higher risk of lacking these crucial safety features. Or, it might have them at first, but they can stop working at any time, leading to possible accidents.
Barrel Design
Once you’ve thrown out all the low-end curling irons from your list of potential options, it’s time to choose between the various types of barrels used for beach waves.
Single barrel
The simplest option here is the basic single-barrel design. You have to wrap your hair around it to get the curls. It works but is not very consistent, especially when you’re curling your own hair.
Three-barrel
The second is a three-barrel design that curls your hair by pressing it between the middle and outer barrels. These provide consistent beach waves and can handle thick or dense hair with ease.
Parabolic barrel
The last major heating barrel design consists of a parabolic barrel and a clamp with a slit in the middle or a cap that imitates the barrel’s shape. This design is often the fastest to work with, leading to its prevalence in professional settings.
Temperature Control
If a curling iron has only one temperature setting, it’s not worth your consideration. Ideally, you want it to have at least three heating levels with a range of around 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Switching between these different settings should be seamless, with buttons on the handle and some sort of indicator for the active setting.
The ideal temperature for high-end curling irons for beach waves needs to be somewhere between 300 and 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Any iron outside this range isn’t a good choice; lower than 300 degrees will not produce consistent results, while going above 450 degrees can damage your hair.
Minor Considerations
The following considerations aren’t necessary for finding a quality curling iron for beach waves but keeping these in mind will be beneficial.
Interchangeable barrels
Some curling irons come with interchangeable barrels. These barrels usually have different widths, letting you try a whole bunch of unique hairstyles. If you’re buying an iron with this feature, make sure the mounting mechanism is sturdy and won’t get loose over time.
Power cord
Try to find curling irons with long power cables that also have a swivel connection. This won’t affect the performance or lifespan of the curling iron, but it will make the device a lot more usable.
