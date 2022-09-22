Style Your Hair With the Best Curling Irons for Beach Waves

Curled hair is attractive in general, but beach waves hold a special spot among the various styles. They offer the perfect balance of playfulness and maturity and are a must-have in any woman’s hairstyle arsenal. The only major issue with this style is pulling it off with a regular curling iron. You might be able to do it once after a lot of struggle, but replicating that success consistently would be just as difficult.

Luckily, curling irons for beach waves exist, and they work like a miracle. Investing in one of these turns this difficult-to-achieve style into a cakewalk. These specialized curling irons are also fairly easy to use on your own hair, so that’s not an issue either.

If you’re interested in buying a dedicated curling iron for beach waves, these are the key factors you have to consider.

Build Quality

Focusing on the build quality of the curling iron you buy is more important than you might initially think. Longevity is a clear reason for this focus, as you want the iron to stay functional for as long as possible, and this is only possible if the internal and external components are high-end to begin with.

A less obvious reason to focus on build quality is your safety. Curling irons get hot enough to cause serious burns on your skin; that’s why these irons have stable and heat-resistant handles, plus other safety mechanisms like auto shut-off when closed.

A low-quality curling iron for beach waves has a higher risk of lacking these crucial safety features. Or, it might have them at first, but they can stop working at any time, leading to possible accidents.

Barrel Design

Once you’ve thrown out all the low-end curling irons from your list of potential options, it’s time to choose between the various types of barrels used for beach waves.

Single barrel

The simplest option here is the basic single-barrel design. You have to wrap your hair around it to get the curls. It works but is not very consistent, especially when you’re curling your own hair.

Three-barrel

The second is a three-barrel design that curls your hair by pressing it between the middle and outer barrels. These provide consistent beach waves and can handle thick or dense hair with ease.

Parabolic barrel

The last major heating barrel design consists of a parabolic barrel and a clamp with a slit in the middle or a cap that imitates the barrel’s shape. This design is often the fastest to work with, leading to its prevalence in professional settings.

Temperature Control

If a curling iron has only one temperature setting, it’s not worth your consideration. Ideally, you want it to have at least three heating levels with a range of around 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Switching between these different settings should be seamless, with buttons on the handle and some sort of indicator for the active setting.

The ideal temperature for high-end curling irons for beach waves needs to be somewhere between 300 and 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Any iron outside this range isn’t a good choice; lower than 300 degrees will not produce consistent results, while going above 450 degrees can damage your hair.

Minor Considerations

The following considerations aren’t necessary for finding a quality curling iron for beach waves but keeping these in mind will be beneficial.

Interchangeable barrels

Some curling irons come with interchangeable barrels. These barrels usually have different widths, letting you try a whole bunch of unique hairstyles. If you’re buying an iron with this feature, make sure the mounting mechanism is sturdy and won’t get loose over time.

Power cord

Try to find curling irons with long power cables that also have a swivel connection. This won’t affect the performance or lifespan of the curling iron, but it will make the device a lot more usable.