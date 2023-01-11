Glam goals! The 80th annual Golden Globes took place on Tuesday, January 10, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills — and the biggest names in film and television brought their beauty A-game for the awards show.

Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

It’s no secret that the stars set the bar high in the fashion department, but their makeup and hair deserve a moment of its own. From sophisticated updos and Hollywood waves to perfectly painted pouts and sky-high lashes, there’s no shortage of looks to discuss.

We have each celebrity’s glam squad to thank for their epic looks. They utilize their go-to makeup artists, hairstylists, and fashion stylists to get them red-carpet-ready.

Sometimes, the stars even give Us a look at their getting-ready process on social media. For example: This year, Lily James posted a clip to Instagram of herself getting the celeb-loved Beauty Sandwich facial to Instagram.

Others skipped the sneak peek and waited for the red carpet for a grand reveal. And boy, were they worth the wait. Take, for instance, Jenna Ortega’s stunning look, which was flawless from head to toe.

As for hair, one of the biggest trends of the evening were buns, as seen on Kaley Cuoco and Liza Koshy. The Flight Attendant debuted a soft chignon style while the media personality wore hers tight and slicked back.

Keep scrolling for an up-close look at these looks and more of the hottest hair and makeup moments of the night!