Glam goals! The 80th annual Golden Globes took place on Tuesday, January 10, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills — and the biggest names in film and television brought their beauty A-game for the awards show.
It’s no secret that the stars set the bar high in the fashion department, but their makeup and hair deserve a moment of its own. From sophisticated updos and Hollywood waves to perfectly painted pouts and sky-high lashes, there’s no shortage of looks to discuss.
We have each celebrity’s glam squad to thank for their epic looks. They utilize their go-to makeup artists, hairstylists, and fashion stylists to get them red-carpet-ready.
Sometimes, the stars even give Us a look at their getting-ready process on social media. For example: This year, Lily James posted a clip to Instagram of herself getting the celeb-loved Beauty Sandwich facial to Instagram.
Others skipped the sneak peek and waited for the red carpet for a grand reveal. And boy, were they worth the wait. Take, for instance, Jenna Ortega’s stunning look, which was flawless from head to toe.
As for hair, one of the biggest trends of the evening were buns, as seen on Kaley Cuoco and Liza Koshy.The Flight Attendant debuted a soft chignon style while the media personality wore hers tight and slicked back.
Keep scrolling for an up-close look at these looks and more of the hottest hair and makeup moments of the night!
Credit: Shutterstock(2)
The Best Beauty Looks at the 2023 Golden Globes
Glam goals! The 80th annual Golden Globes took place on Tuesday, January 10, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills — and the biggest names in film and television brought their beauty A-game for the awards show.
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore
It's no secret that the stars set the bar high in the fashion department, but their makeup and hair deserve a moment of its own. From sophisticated updos and Hollywood waves to perfectly painted pouts and sky-high lashes, there's no shortage of looks to discuss.
We have each celebrity's glam squad to thank for their epic looks. They utilize their go-to makeup artists, hairstylists, and fashion stylists to get them red-carpet-ready.
[ami-related id="2855" url="https://www.usmagazine.com/stylish/pictures/golden-globes-the-best-dresses-of-all-time-201291/" title="See the Best Golden Globes Dresses Through the Years" target="_blank" thumb="false" imgsrc="https://www.usmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/See-the-Best-Golden-Globes-Dresses-Through-the-Years-04.jpg?quality=40&strip=all" imgid="1687316" format="gallery" flag="" channel="33"]
Sometimes, the stars even give Us a look at their getting-ready process on social media. For example: This year, Lily James posted a clip to Instagram of herself getting the celeb-loved Beauty Sandwich facial to Instagram.
Others skipped the sneak peek and waited for the red carpet for a grand reveal. And boy, were they worth the wait. Take, for instance, Jenna Ortega's stunning look, which was flawless from head to toe.
[ami-related id="3016516" url="https://www.usmagazine.com/entertainment/pictures/golden-globes-2023-full-list-of-nominees-and-winners/" title="Golden Globes 2023: Full List of Nominees and Winners" target="_blank" thumb="false" imgsrc="https://www.usmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Michelle-Yeoh-Golden-Globes-Winners-Gallery-Golden-Globes-2023-Winner-List.jpg?quality=86&strip=all" imgid="3016460" format="gallery" flag="" channel="9"]
As for hair, one of the biggest trends of the evening were buns, as seen on Kaley Cuoco and Liza Koshy.The Flight Attendant debuted a soft chignon style while the media personality wore hers tight and slicked back.
Keep scrolling for an up-close look at these looks and more of the hottest hair and makeup moments of the night!
Credit: CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Daisy Edgar-Jones
The Under the Banner of Heaven nominee rocked an updo with curtain bangs and brick lips.
Credit: CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Jennifer Coolidge
The White Lotus legend wore voluminous, sexy curls.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Letitia Wright
The Black Panther wore a close crop and shimmering lids.
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jessica Chastain
Gorgeous! The actress had a sleek bun and wine lips.
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Michelle Yeoh
The Everything and Everywhere All at Once nominee stunned with lengthy locks and bold brows.
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Lily James
The Pam & Tommy star debuted new dark locks and raisin lips.
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Claire Danes
The Fleishman is in Trouble nominee rocked a side-parted sharp bob and sweet pink lips.
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Margot Robbie
In the pink. The Babylon nominee looked pretty with soft waves and strawberry lips.
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Selena Gomez
The Murders in the Building stunner wore a high ponytail and plum smoky eyes.
Credit: CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Anya Taylor Joy
The Menu star rocked mega-long strands and neutral makeup.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Angela Bassett
The legend turned heads with retro waves and silvery lids.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Julia Garner
Wow-worthy! The Ozark actress wore a platinum pixie and soft pink makeup.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Natasha Lyonne
The Russian Doll darling looked chic with an undone ponytail and beige lips.
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jenna Ortega
The Wednesday star was a sight to remember in sharp winged eyeliner and bold lashes.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Sheryl Lee Ralph
The Abbott Elementary star stunned in glamorous purple eyeshadow to match her custom Aliétte gown, along with sleek and straight center-parted strands.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Kaley Cuoco
The mom-to-be rocked curtain bangs and an updo, along with natural pastel-toned makeup to complement her lavender gown.
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Liza Koshy
The media personality made a serious statement in ultra short and asymmetrical bangs and voluminous false lashes.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Quinta Brunson
The Abbott Elementary star rocked smoky silver eyeshadow and a glamorous low ponytail.
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Billy Porter
The actor slayed in pared-back pink eyeshadow to match their pink caped gown.