Golden Globes 2023: Full List of Nominees and Winners

Back in action! The Golden Globes are returning to NBC after the 2022 broadcast was pulled amid controversy.

The 2023 awards show is being held at the Beverly Hilton in California on Tuesday, January 10, hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. Nominations were revealed in December 2022, three months after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) confirmed that the Golden Globes would air on TV once again for its milestone 80th ceremony.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of the Golden Globe Awards on NBC and to hosting the ‘Party of the Year’ for audiences around the world who have been waiting for its return,” HFPA president Helen Hoehne noted in a September 2022 statement, calling the awards a “must-see” event. “The HFPA remains committed to important changes and supporting programs which prioritize diversity, inclusion, and transparency. See you on January 10!”

Trophies were handed out to the best and brightest stars of film and TV in January 2022, but the celebration wasn’t televised. NBC announced in May 2021 that it was pulling the 79th annual Golden Globes ceremony following allegations about the lack of diversity within HFPA. Months prior, the Los Angeles Times reported that there were no Black members among the organization’s 87-person voting body.

Celebrities were quick to speak out against the HFPA, with Scarlett Johansson calling for “fundamental reform.” Tom Cruise, meanwhile, returned his multiple Golden Globe statuettes.

Last year marked the first time since 1979 that there was no telecast of the awards show. Winners were announced via social media and press releases — and no guests attended the scaled-back ceremony.

After the organization took steps toward prioritizing inclusion, NBC agreed to put the event back on the air and acknowledged the HFPA’s “commitment to ongoing change.”

Among the impressive list of potential 2023 winners are several first-time nominees, including former Parks and Recreation costars Adam Scott (Severance) and Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus). Standout TV stars Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown), Emma D’Arcy (House of the Dragon), Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) are also up for their first Golden Globes.

On the film side, both fan favorites and critical darlings have the chance to win trophies. From Top Gun: Maverick and Elvis to Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the movie categories boast a wide-ranging group of nominees. Colin Farrell‘s The Banshees of Inisherin earned the highest number of nods with a total of eight — the most by any single film since 2004’s Cold Mountain.

Scroll down for the full list of 2023 Golden Globes nominees — and check back during the show to see who won: