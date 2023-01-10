Back in action! The Golden Globes are returning to NBC after the 2022 broadcast was pulled amid controversy.
The 2023 awards show is being held at the Beverly Hilton in California on Tuesday, January 10, hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. Nominations were revealed in December 2022, three months after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) confirmed that the Golden Globes would air on TV once again for its milestone 80th ceremony.
“We are thrilled to announce the return of the Golden Globe Awards on NBC and to hosting the ‘Party of the Year’ for audiences around the world who have been waiting for its return,” HFPA president Helen Hoehne noted in a September 2022 statement, calling the awards a “must-see” event. “The HFPA remains committed to important changes and supporting programs which prioritize diversity, inclusion, and transparency. See you on January 10!”
On the film side, both fan favorites and critical darlings have the chance to win trophies. From Top Gun: Maverick and Elvis to Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the movie categories boast a wide-ranging group of nominees. Colin Farrell‘s The Banshees of Inisherin earned the highest number of nods with a total of eight — the most by any single film since 2004’s Cold Mountain.
Scroll down for the full list of 2023 Golden Globes nominees — and check back during the show to see who won:
Credit: Courtesy of A24
Golden Globes 2023: Full List of Nominees and Winners
Trophies were handed out to the best and brightest stars of film and TV in January 2022, but the celebration wasn't televised. NBC announced in May 2021 that it was pulling the 79th annual Golden Globes ceremony following allegations about the lack of diversity within HFPA. Months prior, the Los Angeles Times reported that there were no Black members among the organization's 87-person voting body.
Celebrities were quick to speak out against the HFPA, with Scarlett Johansson calling for "fundamental reform." Tom Cruise, meanwhile, returned his multiple Golden Globe statuettes.
Last year marked the first time since 1979 that there was no telecast of the awards show. Winners were announced via social media and press releases — and no guests attended the scaled-back ceremony.
After the organization took steps toward prioritizing inclusion, NBC agreed to put the event back on the air and acknowledged the HFPA's "commitment to ongoing change."
Among the impressive list of potential 2023 winners are several first-time nominees, including former Parks and Recreation costars Adam Scott (Severance) and Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus). Standout TV stars Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown), Emma D'Arcy (House of the Dragon), Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) are also up for their first Golden Globes.
Credit: Universal Pictures
Best Motion Picture — Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Credit: Allyson Riggs
Best Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Triangle of Sadness
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Credit: Steve Cho Kyewoong/Penta Press/Shutterstock
Best Director — Motion Picture
James Cameron — Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniels — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann — Elvis
Martin McDonagh — The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg — The Fabelmans
Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Austin Butler — Elvis
Brendan Fraser — The Whale
Hugh Jackman — The Son
Bill Nighy — Living
Jeremy Pope — The Inspection
Credit: Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Diego Calva — Babylon
Daniel Craig — Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver — White Noise
Colin Farrell — The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes — The Menu
Credit: Courtesy of Focus Features
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Cate Blanchett — Tár
Olivia Colman — Empire of Light
Viola Davis — The Woman King
Ana de Armas — Blonde
Michelle Williams — The Fabelmans
Credit: Courtesy of A24
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical
Lesley Manville — Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie — Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy — The Menu
Emma Thompson — Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Credit: Paramount Pictures
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Brad Pitt — Babylon
Brendan Gleeson — The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan — The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne — The Good Nurse
Credit: Annette Brown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Angela Bassett — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon — The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon — Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan — She Said
Credit: Drew Altizer Photography/Shutterstock
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Todd Field — Tár
Daniels — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh — The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley — Women Talking
Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner — The Fabelmans
Credit: Charles Miller/AP/Shutterstock
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Carter Burwell — The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat — Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir — Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz — Babylon
John Williams — The Fabelmans
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
“Carolina” by Taylor Swift from Where the Crawdads Sing
“Ciao Papa” by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Gullermo del Toro from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
“Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice from Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up” by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu” by M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj from RRR
Credit: YouTube
Best Foreign Language Film
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium/France/Netherlands)
Decision to Leave (South Korea)
RRR (India)
Credit: Netflix
Best Animated Feature Film
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Credit: Keith Bernstein
Best Television Series — Drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Credit: Apple TV+
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Jeff Bridges — The Old Man
Kevin Costner — Yellowstone
Diego Luna — Andor
Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul
Adam Scott — Severance
Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
Emma D’Arcy — House of the Dragon
Laura Linney — Ozark
Imelda Staunton — The Crown
Hilary Swank — Alaska Daily
Zendaya — Euphoria
Credit: ABC/Gilles Mingasson
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco — The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
Jean Smart — Hacks
Credit: Matt Dinerstein/FX
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Donald Glover — Atlanta
Bill Hader — Barry
Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White — The Bear
Credit: Erin Simkin/Hulu
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Black Bird
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Credit: Netflix
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Taron Egerton — Black Bird
Colin Firth — The Staircase
Andrew Garfield — Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters — Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan — Pam & Tommy
Credit: Beth Dubber/Hulu
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Chastain — George & Tammy
Julia Garner — Inventing Anna
Lily James — Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts — Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried — The Dropout
Credit: Courtesy of HBO
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series — Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus
Claire Danes — Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones — Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash — Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus
Credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series — Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
F. Murray Abraham — The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson — The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser — Black Bird
Richard Jenkins — Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story