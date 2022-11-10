A touching tribute! Elizabeth Debicki honored Princess Diana at the season 5 premiere of The Crown.

For the Tuesday, November 8, soiree in London, Debicki, 32, who stars as Diana in the show’s next chapter, graced the red carpet in a dazzling black gown by Dior. The floor-length number featured a strapless construction with a neck scarf that connected to the back of the dress and cascaded into a train behind her.

The look was strikingly similar to the baby blue Catherine Walker gown Princess Diana wore to the Cannes Film Festival in 1987. The late royal’s dress was also sleeveless and was paired with a matching silk stole.

Debicki’s black masterpiece is from Dior’s haute couture spring 2022 collection and took 300 hours to make, per Vogue.

Her decision to wear a Dior creation was also significant as the fashion house named its popular Lady Dior bag after Diana in 1996. The late princess also wore several Dior pieces following her split from King Charles III — which is explored in the latest installation of the Netflix series.

Season 5 of The Crown is set in the 1990s during which Diana and Charles’ marriage fell apart before her death at age 36 in 1997.

In addition to Debicki, new cast members include Dominic West as Charles, Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Marcia Warren as the Queen Mother, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip. Diana’s partner Dodi Fayed, who died alongside her in the 1997 car crash, will be portrayed by Khalid Abdalla.

This season marks the first since the death of Queen Elizabeth. Buckingham Palace announced the late regent’s death on September 8, hours after she was under “medical supervision” from her doctors. She was 96.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” a statement read. Her cause of death was revealed as “old age,” on September 29, according to a certificate released by the National Records of Scotland.

Following nearly two weeks of vigils for the queen, she was laid to rest alongside Prince Philip after her state funeral on September 19.

The monarch’s death came after she celebrated her 70 years on the throne during the Platinum Jubilee in June. After being joined by her loved ones at the event, the queen visited Buckingham Palace to watch Trooping the Colour festivities after previously moving to Windsor Castle full-time.

King Charles, 73, assumed the throne following his mother’s passing.