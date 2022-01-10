Golden Globes 2022: Full List of Nominees and Winners

A different type of show. Although no celebrities attended the 2022 Golden Globes and the show did not air on TV, the biggest names in entertainment were still recognized as winners.

On Sunday, January 9, the Golden Globes took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Although the ceremony has aired on television since 1944, this year was different. No celebrities, nominees or press could attend the 90-minute event, with the room only filled with members of the Hollywood Foreign Press.

Additionally, the show went on without any food or drink and didn’t only focus on the winners but also shined a light on the HFPA’s philanthropy work. The decision came nearly one year after the Los Angeles Times published an exposé about the organization, detailing alleged misconduct and diversity issues going on behind-the-scenes.

“This has been a year of change and reflection for the HFPA,” HFPA president Helen Hoehne said before announcing the nominees last month. “For the past eight months we have worked tirelessly as an organization to be better We also have 21 new members. The largest and most diverse in our 79-year-old history. Not only have they brought in a fresh perspective but ideas that will help us continue to evolve.”

While Power of the Dog and Belfast led the film nominations, Succession and The Morning Show earned the most nominations on the TV side. So, who took home the awards on the big night?

Here’s the full winners list, updating as the HFPA does:

TV

Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Best TV Series – Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Billy Porter – Pose

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Omar Sy – Lupin

Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

MJ Rodriguez – Pose

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a TV Movie

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best Actor in Limited Series, Anthology Series or a TV Movie

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

Oscar Issac – Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Tahar Rahim – The Serpent

Best Actress in Limited Series, Anthology Series or a TV Movie

Jessica Chastain – Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Ervino – Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

Best Supporting Actress, TV

Jennifer Coolidge – White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick

Andie MacDowell – Maid

Sarah Snook – Succession

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actor, TV

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Oh Yeong-su – Squid Game

FILM

Best Actor in a Drama

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve – Dune

Best Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick … Boom!

West Side Story

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick … Boom!

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos – In the Heights

Best Original Score

The French Dispatch – Alexandre Desplat

Encanto – Germaine Franco

The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood

Parallel Mothers – Alberto Iglesias

Dune – Hans Zimmer

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone – Cruella

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

Marion Cotillard – Annette

Best Actress in a Drama

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Kodi Smith McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

Best Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

Best Original Song

“Be Alive” from King Richard – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

“Dos Orugitas” from Encanto – Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” from Belfast – Van Morrison

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from Respect – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

“No Time to Die” from No Time to Die – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

