The most dramatic awards season ever may not include any shows at all. NBC announced on May 10, that they will no longer air the Golden Globes in 2022 following backlash against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” the network said in a statement at the time. “However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

Although the organization has faced criticism for years, a Los Angeles Times exposé published in February detailed the alleged misconduct and diversity issues, causing many to speak out. It was then revealed that there are no Black HFPA members.

On May 7, the organization announced its plan to make a change.

“Because we understand the urgency and issue of transparency, we will be continuously updating the members and the public as we move forward in making our organization more inclusive and diverse,” the HFPA said in a statement. “We understand that the hard work starts now and we remain dedicated to becoming a better organization and an example of diversity, transparency, and accountability in the industry.”

They listed their plans, including increasing the HFPA’s membership by 50 percent over the next 18 months, “with a specific focus on recruiting Black members.” They also plan to hire a diversity, equality, and inclusion strategist and establish a committee of “racially and ethnically diverse members who will advise the Board and oversee critical organizational reform.”

For many — including NBC — the statement was too little too late.

