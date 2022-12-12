Golden Globes 2023 Nominations: See the Complete List

They’re back! The 80th Golden Globe Awards will be broadcast live again after this year’s ceremony was taken off the air amid a boycott of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
In May 2021, NBC announced that it would not televise the 2022 ceremony following reports about the lack of diversity within the ranks of the HFPA. Three months earlier, the Los Angeles Times published an exposé revealing that there were no Black members among the organization’s 87-person voting body.
As a result of the allegations, celebrities, agents and publicity firms announced that they would not work with the HFPA until changes were made. Tom Cruise, for his part, returned his three Golden Globe trophies, while Scarlett Johansson called for “fundamental reform” within the HFPA.
The organization went forward with its plans to hold the 2022 ceremony, though it wasn’t televised anywhere and no nominees, guests or journalists were in attendance. Winners were announced via press releases and social media, marking the first time since 1979 that there was no Golden Globes telecast.
The HFPA later invited more than 100 new members to join its voting body and changed its bylaws, taking steps to mitigate its diversity problems. In September, NBC announced that the 2023 show would once again air on the network following the HFPA’s efforts to make the organization more inclusive.
“We recognize the HFPA’s commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC for its landmark 80th anniversary in January 2023,” NBCUniversal entertainment chair Frances Berwick said in statement at the time.
HFPA president Helen Hoehne also celebrated the show’s return to the air, adding in a statement: “We are thrilled to announce the return of the Golden Globe Awards on NBC and to hosting the ‘Party of the Year’ for audiences around the world who have been waiting for its return. It’s great to be back at the Beverly Hilton for the must-see celebration recognizing the best in film and television. The HFPA remains committed to important changes and supporting programs which prioritize diversity, inclusion, and transparency. See you on January 10!”
The 2023 edition will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, who was announced as the emcee earlier this month. “His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live,” Hoehne said in a statement. “Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.”
Golden Globes executive producer Jesse Collins added: “Jerrod is a phenomenal talent with a fresh perspective and excellent comedic style. We’re all thrilled to have him host this year’s show.”
Keep scrolling to see the complete list of this year’s nominees:
Best Motion Picture — Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Triangle of Sadness
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Best Director — Motion Picture
James Cameron — Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniels — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann — Elvis
Martin McDonagh — The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg — The Fabelmans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Austin Butler — Elvis
Brendan Fraser — The Whale
Hugh Jackman — The Son
Bill Nighy — Living
Jeremy Pope — The Inspection
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Diego Calva — Babylon
Daniel Craig — Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver — White Noise
Colin Farrell — The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes — The Menu
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Cate Blanchett — Tár
Olivia Colman — Empire of Light
Viola Davis — The Woman King
Ana de Armas — Blonde
Michelle Williams — The Fabelmans
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical
Lesley Manville — Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie — Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy — The Menu
Emma Thompson — Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Brad Pitt — Babylon
Brendan Gleeson — The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan — The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne — The Good Nurse
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Angela Bassett — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon — The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon — Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan — She Said
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Todd Field — Tár
Daniels — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh — The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley — Women Talking
Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner — The Fabelmans
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Carter Burwell — The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat — Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir — Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz — Babylon
John Williams — The Fabelmans
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
“Carolina” by Taylor Swift from Where the Crawdads Sing
“Ciao Papa” by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Gullermo del Toro from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
“Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice from Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up” by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu” by M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj from RRR
Best Foreign Language Film
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium/France/Netherlands)
Decision to Leave (South Korea)
RRR (India)
Best Animated Feature Film
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Best Television Series — Drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Jeff Bridges — The Old Man
Kevin Costner — Yellowstone
Diego Luna — Andor
Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul
Adam Scott — Severance
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
Emma D’Arcy — House of the Dragon
Laura Linney — Ozark
Imelda Staunton — The Crown
Hilary Swank — Alaska Daily
Zendaya — Euphoria
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco — The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
Jean Smart — Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Donald Glover — Atlanta
Bill Hader — Barry
Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White — The Bear
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Black Bird
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Taron Egerton — Black Bird
Colin Firth — The Staircase
Andrew Garfield — Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters — Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan — Pam & Tommy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Chastain — George & Tammy
Julia Garner — Inventing Anna
Lily James — Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts — Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried — The Dropout
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series — Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus
Claire Danes — Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones — Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash — Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series — Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
F. Murray Abraham — The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson — The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser — Black Bird
Richard Jenkins — Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen — Pam & Tommy
Best Supporting Actress — Television
Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown
Hannah Einbinder — Hacks
Julia Garner — Ozark
Janelle James — Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph — Abbott Elementary
Best Supporting Actor — Television
John Lithgow — The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce — The Crown
John Turturro — Severance
Tyler James Williams — Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler — Barry
