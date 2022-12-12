Golden Globes 2023 Nominations: See the Complete List

They’re back! The 80th Golden Globe Awards will be broadcast live again after this year’s ceremony was taken off the air amid a boycott of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

In May 2021, NBC announced that it would not televise the 2022 ceremony following reports about the lack of diversity within the ranks of the HFPA. Three months earlier, the Los Angeles Times published an exposé revealing that there were no Black members among the organization’s 87-person voting body.

As a result of the allegations, celebrities, agents and publicity firms announced that they would not work with the HFPA until changes were made. Tom Cruise, for his part, returned his three Golden Globe trophies, while Scarlett Johansson called for “fundamental reform” within the HFPA.

The organization went forward with its plans to hold the 2022 ceremony, though it wasn’t televised anywhere and no nominees, guests or journalists were in attendance. Winners were announced via press releases and social media, marking the first time since 1979 that there was no Golden Globes telecast.

The HFPA later invited more than 100 new members to join its voting body and changed its bylaws, taking steps to mitigate its diversity problems. In September, NBC announced that the 2023 show would once again air on the network following the HFPA’s efforts to make the organization more inclusive.

“We recognize the HFPA’s commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC for its landmark 80th anniversary in January 2023,” NBCUniversal entertainment chair Frances Berwick said in statement at the time.

HFPA president Helen Hoehne also celebrated the show’s return to the air, adding in a statement: “We are thrilled to announce the return of the Golden Globe Awards on NBC and to hosting the ‘Party of the Year’ for audiences around the world who have been waiting for its return. It’s great to be back at the Beverly Hilton for the must-see celebration recognizing the best in film and television. The HFPA remains committed to important changes and supporting programs which prioritize diversity, inclusion, and transparency. See you on January 10!”

The 2023 edition will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, who was announced as the emcee earlier this month. “His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live,” Hoehne said in a statement. “Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.”

Golden Globes executive producer Jesse Collins added: “Jerrod is a phenomenal talent with a fresh perspective and excellent comedic style. We’re all thrilled to have him host this year’s show.”

Keep scrolling to see the complete list of this year’s nominees:

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Triangle of Sadness

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Director — Motion Picture

James Cameron — Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniels — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann — Elvis

Martin McDonagh — The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg — The Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Austin Butler — Elvis

Brendan Fraser — The Whale

Hugh Jackman — The Son

Bill Nighy — Living

Jeremy Pope — The Inspection

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva — Babylon

Daniel Craig — Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver — White Noise

Colin Farrell — The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes — The Menu

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Cate Blanchett — Tár

Olivia Colman — Empire of Light

Viola Davis — The Woman King

Ana de Armas — Blonde

Michelle Williams — The Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical

Lesley Manville — Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie — Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy — The Menu

Emma Thompson — Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Brad Pitt — Babylon

Brendan Gleeson — The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan — The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne — The Good Nurse

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Angela Bassett — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon — The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon — Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan — She Said

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Todd Field — Tár

Daniels — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh — The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley — Women Talking

Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner — The Fabelmans

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Carter Burwell — The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat — Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir — Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz — Babylon

John Williams — The Fabelmans

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Carolina” by Taylor Swift from Where the Crawdads Sing

“Ciao Papa” by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Gullermo del Toro from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

“Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice from Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” by M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj from RRR

Best Foreign Language Film

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium/France/Netherlands)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

RRR (India)

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Television Series — Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Jeff Bridges — The Old Man

Kevin Costner — Yellowstone

Diego Luna — Andor

Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul

Adam Scott — Severance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Emma D’Arcy — House of the Dragon

Laura Linney — Ozark

Imelda Staunton — The Crown

Hilary Swank — Alaska Daily

Zendaya — Euphoria

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco — The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Jean Smart — Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover — Atlanta

Bill Hader — Barry

Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White — The Bear

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Black Bird

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron Egerton — Black Bird

Colin Firth — The Staircase

Andrew Garfield — Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters — Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan — Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain — George & Tammy

Julia Garner — Inventing Anna

Lily James — Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts — Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried — The Dropout

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series — Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus

Claire Danes — Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones — Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash — Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series — Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

F. Murray Abraham — The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson — The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser — Black Bird

Richard Jenkins — Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen — Pam & Tommy

Best Supporting Actress — Television

Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown

Hannah Einbinder — Hacks

Julia Garner — Ozark

Janelle James — Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph — Abbott Elementary

Best Supporting Actor — Television

John Lithgow — The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce — The Crown

John Turturro — Severance

Tyler James Williams — Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler — Barry