The Globes are back! Jerrod Carmichael is set to host the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

“His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live. Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season,” Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Helen Hoehne said of Carmichael, 35, in a statement on Thursday, December 8.

Globes executive producer Jesse Collins added: “Jerrod is a phenomenal talent with a fresh perspective and excellent comedic style. We’re all thrilled to have him host this year’s show.”

The Carmichael Show star’s hosting gig marks the awards show’s return to television after its January cancellation amid criticism for a lack of racial diversity in the HFPA.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” NBC said in a statement at the time. “However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

Winners of the 2022 Golden Globes were announced at a private, non-televised ceremony in January. The HFPA announced its plan to make a change in May.

“Because we understand the urgency and issue of transparency, we will be continuously updating the members and the public as we move forward in making our organization more inclusive and diverse,” the organization’s statement read. “We understand that the hard work starts now and we remain dedicated to becoming a better organization and an example of diversity, transparency and accountability in the industry.”

The announcement outlined the HFPA’s pledge to increase membership by 50 percent over the subsequent 18 months “with a specific focus on recruiting Black members” and to establish a committee of “racially and ethnically diverse members who will advise the Board and oversee critical organizational reform.”

For some stars, the reform plan was too little too late.

“Now is the time to step up and right the wrongs of the past,” Mark Ruffalo wrote via Twitter at the time in response to the statement. “Honestly, as a recent winner of a Golden Globe, I cannot feel proud or happy about being a recipient of this award. … You must do better.”

Scarlett Johansson, for her part, told Entertainment Weekly that “sexist questions and remarks” from HFPA members “that bordered on sexual harassment” led to her refusal to participate in the event.

“The HFPA is an organization that was legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition and the industry followed suit,” she told the outlet at the time. “Unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organization, I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole.”

The nominees for this year’s Golden Globes will be announced on Monday, December 12. Lopez vs. Lopez stars and real-life father-daughter duo George Lopez and Mayan Lopez will present the nominees live on the Today show at 8:35 a.m. ET.

The 80th Golden Globes will air on NBC Tuesday, January 10.