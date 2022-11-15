Getting recognized. The list of nominees for the 66th annual Grammy Awards was announced on Tuesday, November 15, and the contenders have people talking.
John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Olivia Rodrigo, Luis Fonsi and Jimmie Allen were on hand to announce the recipients live from the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.
For the first time since 2017, powerhouse artists Adele and Beyoncé will be competing against one another for one of the night’s biggest awards: Song of the Year. The British songstress, 34, and the former Destiny’s Child singer, 41, will face off against Taylor Swift — who earned her nod for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)” as well as Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar and more.
Adele’s “Easy on Me” is also going head to head with Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” in the Record of the Year category. Styles’ “As It Was” and Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5” are also contenders for the coveted award.
Prior to the announcement, Nicki Minaj made headlines in October for slamming the Recording Academy for placing her track “Super Freaky Girl” into consideration for the pop category rather than the rap division.
“I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY,” Minaj, 39, wrote via Twitter at the time. “If SFG (‘Super Freaky Girl’) has 2B moved out [of] RAP then so does ‘Big Energy’!” she added, referring to the song by Latto. “ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll.”
The Trinidad native elaborated on her feelings in an Instagram video that went on for 17 minutes.
“If you can’t tell by now that there is a concerted effort to give newer artists things that they really don’t deserve over people who have been deserving for many years, then you’re not paying attention,” the Super Bass rapper said. “And by the way, this is not to say any song is bad or any female rapper is bad. I always say this: any rapper, female or male, that wins a Grammy, you should be f—king proud of yourself. But why is the goalpost only ever moved when it’s Nicki? Well, I’ll tell you why. They don’t want the people that they have in the industry to go up against me.”
Along with the traditional categories, the Recording Academy announced five new awards including Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical), Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games, Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Americana Performance and Best Spoken Word Poetry Album. Another new addition to the Grammys is the special merit award for Best Song for Social Change.
“We’re so excited to honor these diverse communities of music creators through the newly established awards and amendments, and to continue cultivating an environment that inspires change, progress and collaboration,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. announced in June. “The Academy’s top priority is to effectively represent the music people that we serve, and each year, that entails listening to our members and ensuring our rules and guidelines reflect our ever-evolving industry.”
Scroll down to see the full list of nominations and tune in to the awards show live on CBS or stream live on Paramount+ on Sunday, February 5.
Record of the Year
ABBA – “Don’t Shut Me Down”
Adele – “Easy on Me”
Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – “You and Me on the Rock”
Doja Cat – “Woman”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
Album of the Year
ABBA – Voyage
Adele – 30
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Lizzo – Special
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Song of the Year
Adele – “Easy on Me”
Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”
Bonnie Raitt – “Just Like That”
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – “God Did”
Gayle – “ABCDEFU”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)”
Best New Artist
Anitta
Domi & JD Beck
Latto
Måneskin
Molly Tuttle
Muni Long
Omar Apollo
Samara Joy
Tobe Nwigwe
Wet Leg
Best Pop Solo Performance
Adele – “Easy on Me”
Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule”
Doja Cat – “Woman”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
Best Music Video
Adele – “Easy on Me”
BTS – “Yet to Come”
Doja Cat – Woman”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well: The Short Film”
Best Music Film
Adele – Adele One Night Only
Billie Eilish – Billie Eilish Live at the O2
Justin Bieber – Our World
Neil Young & Crazy Horse – A Band a Brotherhood a Barn
Rosalía – Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)
Various Artists – Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
ABBA – “Don’t Shut Me Down”
Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”
Coldplay & BTS – “My Universe”
Post Malone & Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Diana Ross – Thank You
Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around…
Michael Bublé – Higher
Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
Pentatonix – Evergreen
Best Pop Vocal Album
ABBA – Voyage
Adele – 30
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Lizzo – Special
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”
Bonobo – “Rosewood”
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
Diplo & Miguel – “Don’t Forget My Love”
Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. – “Intimidated”
Rüfüs Du Sol – “On My Knees”
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Bonobo – Fragments
Diplo – Diplo
Odesza – The Last Goodbye
Rüfüs Du Sol – Surrender
Best Instrumental Composition
Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers – “Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues”
Geoffrey Keezer – “Refuge”
Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn – “El País Invisible”
Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar – “African Tales”
Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar – “Snapshots”
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6 – “As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)”
Danny Elfman – “Main Titles”
Kings Return – “How Deep Is Your Love”
Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer – “Scrapple From the Apple”
Remy Le Boeuf – “Minnesota, WI”
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet – “2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)”
Cécile McLorin Salvant – “Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying”
Christine McVie – “Songbird (Orchestral Version)”
Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer – “Never Gonna Be Alone”
Louis Cole – “Let It Happen”
Best Rap Performance
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – “God Did”
Doja Cat – “Vegas”
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – “Pushin P”
Hitkidd & Glorilla – “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Best Melodic Rap Performance
DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA – “Beautiful”
Future Featuring Drake & Tems – “Wait for U”
Jack Harlow – “First Class”
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer – “Die Hard”
Latto – “Big Energy (Live)”
Best Rap Song
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – “God Did”
Future Featuring Drake & Tems – “Wait for U”
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – “Pushin P”
Jack Harlow Featuring Drake – “Churchill Downs”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Best Rap Album
DJ Khaled – God Did
Future – I Never Liked You
Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Laura Veltz
Nija Charles
The-Dream
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Best Latin Pop Album
Camilo – De Adentro Pa Afuera
Christina Aguilera – Aguilera
Fonseca – Viajante
Rubén Blades & Boca Livre – Pasieros
Sebastián Yatra – Dharma +
Best Música Urbana Album
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy
Farruko – La 167
Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape
Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Cimafunk – El Alimento
Fito Paez – Los Años Salvajes
Gaby Moreno – Alegoría
Jorge Drexler – Tinta y Tiempo
Mon Laferte – 1940 Carmen
Rosalía – Motomami
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Chiquis – Abeja Reina
Christian Nodal – EP #1 Forajido
Marco Antonio Solís – Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)
Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México – El Musical
Los Tigres del Norte – La Reunión (Deluxe)
Best Tropical Latin Album
Carlos Vives – Cumbiana II
Marc Anthony – Pa’lla Voy
La Santa Cecilia – Quiero Verte Feliz
Spanish Harlem Orchestra – Imágenes Latinas
Tito Nieves – Legendario
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Various Artists – Elvis
Various Artists – Encanto
Various Artists – Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4
Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga & Hans Zimmer – Top Gun: Maverick
Various Artists – West Side Story
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Germaine Franco – Encanto
Hans Zimmer – No Time to Die
Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
Michael Giacchino: The Batman
Nicholas Britell – Succession: Season 3
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Austin Wintory – Aliens: Fireteam Elite
Bear McCreary – Call of Duty®: Vanguard
Christopher Tin – Old World
Richard Jacques – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Stephanie Economou – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Beyoncé – “Be Alive”
Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo – “Keep Rising (The Woman King)”
Lady Gaga – “Hold My Hand”
Taylor Swift – “Carolina”
4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo & Grayson Villanueva – “Nobody Like U”
Best Comedy Album
Dave Chappelle – The Closer
Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster
Louis C.K. – Sorry
Patton Oswalt – We All Scream
Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, a Little Talent
Best R&B Performance
Beyoncé – “Virgo’s Groove”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Hurt Me So Good”
Lucky Daye – “Over”
Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak – “Here With Me”
Muni Long – “Hrs & Hrs”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan – “’Round Midnight”
Babyface Featuring Ella Mai – “Keeps on Fallin’”
Beyoncé – “Plastic Off the Sofa”
Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”
Snoh Aalegra – “Do 4 Love”
Best R&B Song
Beyoncé – “Cuff It”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Hurt Me So Good”
Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”
Muni Long – “Hrs & Hrs”
PJ Morton – “Please Don’t Walk Away”
Best Progressive R&B Album
Cory Henry – Operation Funk
Moonchild – Starfuit
Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights
Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon
Terrace Martin – Drones
Best R&B Album
Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)
Lucky Daye – Candy Drip
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
PJ Morton – Watch the Sun
Robert Glasper – Black Radio III
Best Alternative Music Performance
Arctic Monkeys – “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball”
Big Thief – “Certainty”
Florence and the Machine – “King”
Wet Leg – “Chaise Lounge”
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius – “Spitting Off the Edge of the World”
Best Alternative Music Album
Arcade Fire – WE
Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
Björk – Fossora
Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
Cheryl B. Engelhardt – The Passenger
Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders – Mantra Americana
Mystic Mirror – White Sun
Paul Avgerinos – Joy
Will Ackerman – Positano Songs
Best Children’s Music Album
Alphabet Rockers – The Movement
Divinity Roxx – Ready Set Go!
Justin Roberts – Space Cadet
Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band – Los Fabulosos
Wendy and DB – Into the Little Blue House
Best Recording Package
Fann – “Telos”
Soporus – “Divers”
Spiritualized – “Everything Was Beautiful”
Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra – “Beginningless Beginning”
Underoath – “Voyeurist”
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Black Pumas – Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)
Danny Elfman – Big Mess
The Grateful Dead – In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83
They Might Be Giants – Book
Various Artists – Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined
Best Album Notes
Andy Irvine & Paul Brady – Andy Irvine / Paul Brady
Astor Piazzolla – The American Clavé Recordings
Doc Watson: Life’s Work: A Retrospective
Harry Partch – Harry Partch, 1942
Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
Best Historical Album
Blondie – Against the Odds: 1974 – 1982
Doc Watson – Life’s Work: A Retrospective
Freestyle Fellowship – To Whom It May Concern…
Glenn Gould – The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions
Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Ambrose Akinmusire – “Rounds (Live)”
Gerald Albright – “Keep Holding On”
John Beasley – “Cherokee/Koko”
Marcus Baylor – “Call of the Drum”
Melissa Aldana – “Falling”
Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese – “Endangered Species”
Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Baylor Project – The Evening : Live at Apparatus
Carmen Lundy – Fade to Black
Cécile McLorin Salvant – Ghost Song
The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester – Fifty
Samara Joy – Linger Awhile
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – LongGone
Peter Erskine Trio – Live in Italy
Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens – New Standards, Vol. 1
Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding – Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival
Yellowjackets – Parallel Motion
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band – Bird Lives
Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows – Architecture of Storms
Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob – Remembering Bob Freedman
Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene – Center Stage
Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra – Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
Best Latin Jazz Album
Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective – Fandango at the Wall in New York
Arturo Sandoval – Rhythm & Soul
Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers – Crisálida
Flora Purim – If You Will
Miguel Zenón – Música de las Américas
Best Reggae Album
Kabaka Pyramid – The Kalling
Koffee – Gifted
Protoje – Third Time’s the Charm
Sean Paul – Scorcha
Shaggy – Com Fly Wid Mi
Best Global Music Performance
Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar – “Udhero Na”
Burna Boy – “Last Last”
Matt B & Eddy Kenzo – “Gimme Love”
Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro – “Neva Bow Down”
Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – “Bayethe”
Best Global Music Album
Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf – Queen of Sheba
Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago – Between Us… (Live)
Berklee Indian Ensemble – Shuruaat
Burna Boy – Love, Damini
Masa Takumi – Sakura
Best American Roots Performance
Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band – “Stompin’ Ground”
Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – “Prodigal Daughter”
Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton – “Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)”
Fantastic Negrito – “Oh Betty”
Madison Cunningham – “Life According to Raechel”
Best Americana Performance
Asleep at the Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett – “There You Go Again”
Blind Boys of Alabama Featuring Black Violin – “The Message”
Bonnie Raitt – “Made Up Mind”
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – “You and Me on the Rock”
Eric Alexandrakis – “Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]”
Best American Roots Song
Anaïs Mitchell – “Bright Star”
Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – “Prodigal Daughter”
Bonnie Raitt – “Just Like That”
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – “You and Me on the Rock”
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – “High and Lonesome”
Sheryl Crow – “Forever”
Best Americana Album
Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That…
Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
Dr. John – Things Happen That Way
Keb’ Mo’ – Good to Be…
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Raise the Roof
Best Bluegrass Album
The Del McCoury Band – Almost Proud
The Infamous Stringdusters – Toward the Fray
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – Crooked Tree
Peter Rowan – Calling You From My Mountain
Yonder Mountain String Band – Get Yourself Outside
Best Traditional Blues Album
Buddy Guy – The Blues Don’t Lie
Charlie Musselwhite – Mississippi Son
Gov’t Mule – Heavy Load Blues
John Mayall – The Sun Is Shining Down
Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder – Get on Board
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Ben Harper – Bloodline Maintenance
Edgar Winter – Brother Johnny
Eric Gales – Crown
North Mississippi Allstars – Set Sail
Shemekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far
Best Folk Album
Aoife O’Donovan – Age of Apathy
Janis Ian – The Light at the End of the Line
Judy Collins – Spellbound
Madison Cunningham – Revealer
Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani – Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani (Live at the Getty Center)
Natalie Ai Kamauu – Natalie Noelani
Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas – Lucky Man
Ranky Tanky – Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring The Golden Band From Tigerland – Full Circle
Best Orchestral Performance
Berlin Philharmonic & John Williams – “John Williams: The Berlin Concert”
Los Angeles Philharmonic & Gustavo Dudamel – “Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9”
New York Youth Symphony – “Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman”
Various Artists – “Sila: The Breath of the World”
Wild Up & Christopher Rountree – “Stay on It”
Best Opera Recording
Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus – “Anthony Davis: X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X”
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – “Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones”
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – “Eurydice”
Best Choral Performance
The Crossing – “Born”
English Baroque Soloists & Monteverdi Choir – “J.S. Bach: St. John Passion, BWV 245”
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, The Metropolitan Opera Chorus, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Ailyn Pérez, Michelle DeYoung, Matthew Polenzani & Eric Owens – “Verdi’s Requiem: The Met Remembers 9/11”
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Attacca Quartet – “Caroline Shaw: Evergreen”
Dover Quartet – “Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Vol. 2 – The Middle Quartets”
Neave Trio – “Musical Remembrances”
Publiquartet – “What Is American”
Third Coast Percussion – “Perspectives”
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Daniil Trifonov – “Bach: The Art of Life”
Hilary Hahn – “Abels: Isolation Variation”
Mak Grgić – “A Night in Upper Town – The Music of Zoran Krajacic”
Mitsuko Uchida – “Beethoven: Diabelli Variations”
Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang – “Letters for the Future”
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Il Pomo d’Oro – Eden
Nicholas Phan, Brooklyn Rider, The Knights & Eric Jacobsen – Stranger – Works for Tenor by Nico Muhly
Renée Fleming & Yannick Nézet-Séguin – Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene
Sasha Cooke & Kirill Kuzmin – How Do I Find You
Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez & J’Nai Bridges – Shawn E. Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here?
Best Classical Compendium
Christopher Tin, Voces8, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Barnaby Smith – “The Lost Birds”
Kitt Wakeley – “An Adoption Story”
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Yannick Nézet-Séguin – “A Concert for Ukraine”
Seunghee Lee, JP Jofre & London Symphony Orchestra – “Aspire”
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester – “Gubaidulina: The Wrath of God”
Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music – “Simon: Requiem for the Enslaved”
Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet – “Akiho: Ligneous Suite”
Jack Quartet – “Bermel: Intonations”
Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang – “Puts: Contact”
Best Country Solo Performance
Kelsea Ballerini – “Heartfirst”
Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”
Miranda Lambert – “In His Arms”
Willie Nelson – “Live Forever”
Zach Bryan – “Something in the Orange”
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Brothers Osborne – “Midnight Rider’s Prayer”
Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – “Never Wanted to Be That Girl”
Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt – “Wishful Drinking”
Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert – “Outrunnin’ Your Memory”
Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton – “Does He Love You (Revisited)”
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – “Gonig Where the Lonely Go”
Best Country Song
Cody Johnson – “’Til You Can’t”
Luke Combs – “Doin’ This”
Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”
Miranda Lambert – “If I Was a Cowboy”
Taylor Swift – “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”
Willie Nelson – “I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die”
Best Country Album
Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
Luke Combs – Growin’ Up
Maren Morris – Humble Quest
Miranda Lambert – Palomino
Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time
Best Rock Performance
Beck – “Old Man”
The Black Keys – “Wild Child”
Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses”
Bryan Adams – “So Happy It Hurts”
Idles – “Crawl!”
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – “Patient Number 9”
Turnstile – “Holiday”
Best Metal Performance
Ghost – “Call Me Little Sunshine”
Megadeth – “We’ll Be Back”
Muse – “Kill or Be Killed”
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – “Degradation Rules”
Turnstile – “Blackout”
Best Rock Song
Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses”
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – “Patient Number 9”
Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”
Turnstile – “Blackout”
The War on Drugs – “Harmonia’s Dream”
Best Rock Album
The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If
Idles – Crawler
Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9
Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Brad Mehldau – Jacob’s Ladder
Domi & JD Beck – Not Tight
Grant Geissman – Blooz
Jeff Coffin – Between Dreaming and Joy
Snarky Puppy – Empire Central
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Doe – “When I Pray”
Erica Campbell – “Positive”
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – “Kingdom”
PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls – “The Better Benediction”
Tye Tribbett – “Get Up”
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Chris Tomlin – “Holy Forever”
Crowder & Dante Bowe Featuring Maverick City Music – “God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)”
Doe – “So Good”
For King & Country & Hillary Scott – “For God Is With Us”
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – “Fear Is Not My Future”
Phil Wickham – “Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version)”
Best Gospel Album
Doe – Clarity
Maranda Curtis – Die to Live
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)
Ricky Dillard – Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)
Tye Tribbett – All Things New
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Anne Wilson – My Jesus
Chris Tomlin – Always
Elevation Worship – Lion
Maverick City Music – Breathe
TobyMac – Life After Death
Best Roots Gospel Album
Gaither Vocal Band – Let’s Just Praise the Lord
Karen Peck & New River – 2:22
Keith & Kristyn Getty – Confessio – Irish American Roots
Tennessee State University – The Urban Hymnal
Willie Nelson – The Willie Nelson Family
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Baynk – Adolescence
Father John Misty – Chloë and the Next 20th Century
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Robert Glasper – Black Radio III
Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Boi-1da
Dahi
Dan Auerbach
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Jack Antonoff
Best Remixed Recording
Beyoncé – “Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)”
Ellie Goulding – “Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)”
The Knocks & Dragonette – “Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)”
Wet Leg – “Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)”
Best Immersive Audio Album
Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene – Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World
The Chainsmokers – Memories … Do Not Open
Christina Aguilera – Aguilera
Jane Ira Bloom – Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1
Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej – Divine Tides
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene – Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World
Anne-Sophie Mutter, Boston Symphony Orchestra & John Williams – Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes
Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra – Mason Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra & Manfred Honeck – Beethoven & Stucky: Orchestral Works
Third Coast Percussion – Perspectives
Producer of the Year, Classical
Christoph Franke
Elaine Martone
James Ginsburg
Jonathan Allen
Judith Sherman
Best Musical Theater Album
Original Broadway Cast – A Strange Loop
New Broadway Cast – Caroline, or Change
‘Into the Woods’ 2022 Broadway Cast – Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)
Original Broadway Cast – MJ the Musical
‘Mr. Saturday Night’ Original Cast – Mr. Saturday Night
Original Broadway Cast – Six: Live on Opening Night
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Jamie Foxx – Act Like You Got Some Sense
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World
Mel Brooks – All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business
Questlove – Music Is History
Viola Davis – Finding Me
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Amanda Gorman – Call Us What We Carry: Poems
Amir Sulaiman – You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.
Ethelbert Miller – Black Men Are Precious
J. Ivy – The Poet Who Sat by the Door
Malcolm-Jamal Warner – Hiding in Plain View
