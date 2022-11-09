A change in plans. Hours before the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards are slated to begin, Jimmie Allen had to cancel his appearance.

“I was looking forward to performing with my friends @zacbrownband and @realmarcusking at the @CountryMusic Awards, unfortunately, I’m under the weather and won’t be able to,” the “Down Home” crooner, 37, tweeted on Wednesday, November 9. “I look forward to watching them and the other performers tonight.”

While Allen did not disclose the nature of his illness, he was previously tapped to perform a group number with the Zac Brown Band and Marcus King. The Dancing With the Stars alum and King, 26, were set to accompany the country band on their song “Out in the Middle.”

“Oh no! Was looking forward to seeing you! Well, hope you get well very soon,” one social media user tweeted on Wednesday. Another added: “Awe shucks. Well, I hope you feel better. Get some rest! Prayers sent your way!!”

Zac Brown Band, who earned a CMA nod for Vocal Group of the Year, is still planning to perform their latest hit but have not addressed how Allen’s absence will affect the number or the “Wildflowers & Wine” crooner’s participation. The musical group — comprised of Zac Brown, Coy Bowles, Clay Cook, Daniel de Los Reyes, Matt Mangano, Jimmy De Martini, Chris Fryar, John Driskell Hopkins and Caroline Jones — released “Out in the Middle” on the The Comeback album earlier this year. Jones, 32, makes history in the group as the first female musician in the band.

“Joining Zac Brown Band as an official member is the greatest honor of my career so far,” she told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month in a statement. “To be validated not only as a singer and songwriter, but as a musician and member of the family, means more to me than I can put into words.”

As the Zac Brown Band will attend the CMAs on Wednesday according to plan, they will be one of many anticipated performers to rock out the Bridgestone Arena stage. Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood will open the awards show with a memorial tribute to Loretta Lynn, who died in October. Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, the 39-year-old American Idol champ and Lainey Wilson, for their parts, will take the stage to perform a special performance in honor of Alan Jackson, who earned the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 56th annual CMA Awards air live on ABC Wednesday, November 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET.