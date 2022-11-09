CMA Awards 2022: Complete List of Nominees and Winners

Something to sing about! Country music’s biggest stars will celebrate their career achievements at the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 9.
Nominations for the awards ceremony were announced in September, with Lainey Wilson leading the pack and scoring an impressive six nods, including one for New Artist of the Year.
“I’m speechless. While I try to find the words just know that I’m blown away and so so honored and proud to be nominated,” the “Heart Like a Truck” songstress, 30, gushed via Instagram at the time. “Thank you to the entire country music community!”
Country favorites Chris Stapleton, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Miranda Lambert and Luke Combs also scored nominations at the CMAs. Maren Morris, for her part, earned a coveted Album of the Year nod for Humble Quest. However, she debated whether she would actually attend the big night.
“I’m very honored that my record is nominated. But I don’t know if I feel [at] home there right now,” the “Bones” singer, 32, told The Los Angeles Times later that month following her social media feud with Brittany Aldean. “So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game-time decision and go. As of right now, though, I don’t feel comfortable going.”
Morris added: “Some nights are fun. Others I’m just crawling out of my skin. I’m not good at those events because I’m awkward. But this time I kind of feel peaceful at the notion of not going.”
The Texas native publicly slammed Jason Aldean’s wife, 33, for sharing a transphobic social media message earlier this year. “If it’s confusing to you, it’s because you think we’re ‘fighting’ over politics. We’re not. This isn’t political,” Morris tweeted in August, shortly after Brittany compared a childhood “tomboy” phase to gender transitions. “We’re calling someone out for being transphobic and thinking it’s hilarious. It isn’t.”
While the boutique owner and Morris have yet to bury the hatchet, they have continued to back their own positions.
“I was extremely surprised. I, in saying my response, I never thought that there was anything wrong with it,” Brittany, who shares two children with her 45-year-old husband, said as she defended her actions during a September appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight. “I think I’m advocating for children. I think that children should not be allowed to make these life-changing decisions at such a young age. They are not mature enough.”
The Aldeans are also set to attend the musical festivities as the “Big Green Tractor” crooner scored a joint nomination with Carrie Underwood for their song “If I Didn’t Love You.”
Scroll through for a complete list of 2022 CMAs nominees — look for the bold names during the show to see who won:
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
New Artist of the Year
HARDY
Walker Hayes
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Lainey Wilson
Album of the Year
Growin’ Up, Luke Combs
Humble Quest, Maren Morris
Palomino, Miranda Lambert
Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’, Lainey Wilson
Time, Tequila & Therapy, Old Dominion
Single of the Year
“Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
“Half of My Hometown,” Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
“’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton
Song of the Year
“Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
“Sand In My Boots,” Morgan Wallen
“Things a Man Outta Know,” Lainey Wilson
“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton
Musical Event of the Year
“Beers on Me,” Dierks Bentley with BRELAND and HARDY
“If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
“Longneck Way to Go,” Midland featuring Jon Pardi
“Never Say Never,” Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Music Video of the Year
“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault),” Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton
“Longneck Way to Go,” Midland featuring Jon Pardi
“Never Say Never,” Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
“’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
Musician of the Year
Jenny Fleenor
Paul Franklin
Brent Mason
Ilya Toshinskiy
Derek Wells
