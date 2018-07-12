Let’s get this party started! Maren Morris is giving us all the feels by sharing her favorite summer tracks exclusively with Us Weekly.

10 Best Songs of 2017

The country music superstar, 28, who is about to embark on her world tour sponsored by Corona Lite, told Us that she loves to entertain and curate playlists for her guests. “I like for people to be listening to music and appreciating it, but also being able to have conversation and just relax,” she explained. Of her playlist, the “Second Wind” songstress added: “I love mixing genres. It just all fits that really warm weather, cold beer in your hand, vibe.”

Scroll down to see which tracks she’s jamming out to!

“Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset” by Luke Bryan

“You put it on and it’s like you’re at the lake, you’re on a boat, whatever. It’s just the perfect soundtrack for that moment.”

“Weed, Whiskey, and Willie” by Brothers Osbourne

“It rips your heart out, but for some reason when I listen to it, it reminds me of summer, even though it’s kind of a really heartbreaking song.”

10 Best Albums of 2017

“Sangria Wine” by Pharrell Williams and Camila Cabello

“It’s kind of self-explanatory from the title, especially [because] it’s very, very hot in Nashville right now and humid. [It’s] just such a jam.”

“Three Little Birds” by Bob Marley

“I just feel like it needs to be on any playlist for the summer time. Any Bob Marley.”

“New Light” by John Mayer

“It’s super seasonal and has this disco vibe. If you put that on in the background of a barbecue or a party, people are going to start dancing.”

Celeb Families’ Favorite Summer Activities

“Every Day is a Winding Road” by Sheryl Crow

“You listen to the beat at the top, and then the slide guitar … it’s just so nostalgic. [It] will always be one of the most amazing recordings and very summery.”

“The Middle” by Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

“You can’t [help but] be in a good mood when that song kicks in. It’s just so sing-along-able. It has fun vibe.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!