Squad goals! Jason Aldean is a proud papa when it comes to his four children — often gushing about his three daughters and one son on social media.

The “Burnin’ It Down” crooner shares daughters Keeley and Kendyl, who were born in 2003 and 2007, respectively, with ex-wife Jessica Ussery.

The former spouses, who started dating in high school, separated in January 2013 after nearly 12 years of marriage. The breakup came seven months after Aldean was spotted kissing American Idol alum Brittany Aldean (née Kerr).

Jason filed for divorce in April 2013, the same day that Us Weekly confirmed their split. “This is a really tough time for my entire family,” the country star told Us in a statement at the time. “Jessica and I have been together since we were teenagers. We’ve been through a lot of ups and downs over the years as we grew up together as a couple. She will always be important to me because she is the mother of my children, and I know that we will both always make our daughters our No. 1 priority.”

The “Dirt Road Anthem” musician moved on with Brittany, whom he later wed in March 2015. “Today has been the best day of my life,” she told Us in a statement following the Mexico nuptials. “I feel like the luckiest woman to have been able to marry my best friend.”

Jason and Brittany went on to welcome two children: son Memphis, born in December 2017, and daughter Navy, born in February 2019.

The “Big Green Tractor” singer opened up to Us in January 2020 about raising four kids while making music, revealing that he had “finally” figured out how to balance it all.

“Now I’ve made it a point at this point of my career to scale back a little bit and still make sure that I’m out playing shows and doing what I need to do there, but spending a little more time at home too,” he explained at the time. “I think it’s something that I’ve gotten a grip on a little, the older I’ve gotten and the longer I’ve been in the business. I think I’ve finally, after all these years, got it figured out now.”

Over the years, Brittany’s bond with Jason’s two oldest children has also grown, becoming more like a sisterhood than a stepmom-stepchild relationship.

“I really do find myself being kind of like a big sister, which is actually really fun,” the North Carolina native exclusively told Us in May 2020. “I do love the fact that they’re a little bit older because it’s so fun. I really am starting to relate to them, especially the older one. She’s going through things now that I can really relate to.”

Scroll down to see the sweetest moments between Jason’s blended family through the years: