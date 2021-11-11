Country glam! Brittany Aldean is no stranger to a red carpet, having been husband Jason Aldean’s partner to numerous awards shows and now the American Idol alum, 33, is sharing her hair, makeup and style secrets with Us Weekly exclusively.

Watch the video above to follow along with the North Carolina native’s full award-show prep, with the help of stylist Cherie Kilchrist, hairstylist Melissa McNabb and makeup artist Beck Wainner, as she gets ready for the 55th Annual Country Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.

While Brittany was busy getting dressed for the occasion, her husband was gearing up for his performance with Carrie Underwood. The duo sung their hit, “If I Didn’t Love You,” for the first time to a live audience.

The couple, who wed in 2015, share son Memphis, 3, and daughter, Navy, 2. While their hands are full with kids and their careers, they still make sure to get in that alone time.

“Jason and I love a date night together. It doesn’t happen very often,” Brittany told Us. “But to be honest, we like to to order food, sit at home, catch up on shows. Usually, we’ll order sushi and then watch Yellowstone, that’s probably our ideal date night. Our life is pretty chaotic, being able to just be home is really nice.”

Jason also previously opened up to Us Weekly about balancing work with his family life.

“Now I’ve made it a point at this point of my career to scale back a little bit and still make sure that I’m out playing shows and doing what I need to do there, but spending a little more time at home too,” the Tennessee native told Us in January 2020. “I think it’s something that I’ve gotten a grip on a little, the older I’ve gotten and the longer I’ve been in the business. I think I’ve finally, after all these years, got it figured out now.”

Check out Jason’s latest album, Macon, and find him on Walmart and Sam’s Club radio this weekend sharing some of his favorite songs and the stories behind his new music.

The Country Music Awards, which will be hosted by Luke Bryan, will broadcast live on ABC from the Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 10 at 8 p.m. ET.