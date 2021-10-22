Ready for the red carpet! The 2021 CMA Awards are quickly approaching — and fans can expect a star-studded night complete with performances from their favorite country artists.

Following last year’s event at Nashville’s Music City Center, the 55th annual awards show will return to the Bridgestone Arena in Tennessee’s capital city in November. Earlier this month, Luke Bryan was confirmed as the host for country music’s biggest night.

“Being asked to host the CMA Awards was definitely something I put a lot of thought into before answering,” the American Idol judge, 45, noted in a press release following the announcement on Monday, October 18. “The pressure that comes along with that can be overwhelming, but knowing I get to help honor and celebrate so many of my friends, I knew it was something I couldn’t turn down.”

In 2020, Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker teamed up to host the show. Bryan will be the first person to take on the duties solo in 18 years.

The upcoming awards will honor country music mainstays including Lady A, Carrie Underwood, Little Big Town and Miranda Lambert, whose three nominations this year helped her become the third most-nominated artist in CMA history with 58 total nods. While there are plenty of longtime favorites in the running for trophies this year, the CMAs are also ushering in a new generation of artists.

“These nominees exemplify the creativity, passion and heart that make our Country Music community unlike any other genre,” CMA CEO Sarah Trahern noted ahead of the event.

However, fans won’t see Morgan Wallen among the potential winners. After he was caught on camera using a racial slur earlier this year, the association announced that the 28-year-old’s eligibility would be significantly limited despite having one of the most successful records of the year.

“Honoring him as an individual this year is not right, and he will not be allowed on the red carpet, on our stage, or be celebrated in any way,” Trahern told The Los Angeles Times earlier this month.

Wallen, who has since apologized for his behavior in the controversial video, was nominated in the Album of the Year category for Dangerous: The Double Album. He’s up against Eric Church, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton and Brothers Osborne.

Scroll down for everything to know about the 2021 CMA Awards, including when and how to watch: