Silver linings. Carly Pearce opened up about how she has grown over the past year following her split from estranged husband Michael Ray.

“I think for me, I’ve learned how strong I am,” the country singer, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, November 12, after slaying the 2020 CMA Awards red carpet with some help from Hot Tools 24K One Step Pro Blowout and Styler. “[I] learned what it really means to just take back the power.”

The “It Won’t Always Be Like This” singer announced her separation from Ray, 32, in June and noted that it has not been easy to navigate such a public breakup.

“When you go through things publicly, there’s no hiding. You just kind of have to own it and I’m owning that and trying to see the good in it,” she explained. “I think the good in it is that I’m now able to be somebody that’s reminding women at their worst [all’s not lost].”

The “Every Little Thing” songstress added: “If I can save a woman from being in a relationship or being in something that makes her feel not worthy, then it’s worth it.”

Pearce has become a symbol of women empowerment throughout her career, and she has no signs of stopping now.

“I think I [will] just continue to write what I know and what I go through,” she said of her music moving forward. “I am a 30-year-old woman, and obviously [I’ve] been through things that a lot of girls and women have been through.”

She feels it is her “duty” to continue to sing about her ups and downs and “write things that empower women in the way that I want to be empowered and feel good about.”

Us confirmed in June that Pearce and Ryan had called it quits after tying the knot in Nashville in October 2019.

The pair sparked relationship speculation in July 2018 and announced their engagement five months later.

In the wake of her breakup, Pearce took the 2020 CMAs stage to perform her hit “I Hope You’re Happy Now.” The track, which is a breakup anthem, features Lee Brice on the album version.

Brice, 41, was not at the awards show after he tested positive for COVID-19. He was replaced by Lady A’s Charles Kelley.

“I truly have no words for this one,” the “Next Girl” singer wrote via Instagram ahead of the big night. “I have dreamt of singing one of my songs on the @cma awards since I was a little girl, and it’s finally happening. Watch Country Music’s Biggest Night LIVE next Wednesday on ABC as I perform ‘I Hope You’re Happy Now’ with @leebrice! (And probably low key cry into my microphone) #cmaawards.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe