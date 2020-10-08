Carly Pearce Shares Biggest Lesson She’s Learned After Michael Ray Split

Carly Pearce is living and learning following her split from Michael Ray.

During a recent interview with ET Canada, the 30-year-old “Every Little Thing” singer opened up about the biggest lesson that she has learned in the wake of the breakup. “I’m way stronger than I thought,” she said.

Pearce then elaborated on the problem with striving for perfection. “We shouldn’t [do that],” she explained. “It’s so easy to look at artists, like myself or whoever, and think their lives are perfect. That’s just not a reality for any of us.”

The “Hide the Wine” artist added, “I think when you go through a lot of changes in every aspect of your life, you kind of realize that imperfections are kind of what make us all ourselves.”

Pearce told the news outlet that she hopes “people respect us to understand that we are humans and I certainly didn’t get married to get divorced,” noting that “things happen.”

Pearce confirmed her relationship with Ray, 32, via Instagram in July 2018. She then announced their engagement five months later.

The pair wed in October 2019 at a farm in Nashville. Eight months later, Us Weekly confirmed that they had called it quits. The “Finish Your Sentences” artist filed for divorce on June 19.

Nearly one month after submitting the divorce filing, Pearce indirectly addressed how her life has changed amid the split. She explained how she was “getting better” after making “some really big decisions” in her life.

“I will say that I am grateful for quarantine,” she said on Lindsay Ell’s Living Well YouTube series. “You know how fast our lives are, you know how easy it is to kind of tap into who we are as artists and kind of ignore our actual hearts and our actual lives and things like that. I feel like this is another time in my life where maybe I thought I had it all figured out and it very abruptly switched on me and I’m left going, ‘Well, does this mean now? Why did this have to happen?’”

The Canadian star added that she is “hopeful and excited” about entering the next chapter in her life.