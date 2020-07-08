Carly Pearce Breaks Her Silence After Split From Husband Michael Ray

Carly Pearce has spoken out for the first time since her split from husband Michael Ray was announced.

During an appearance on Lindsay Ell’s Living Well YouTube series, the 30-year-old “Closer to You” singer opened up about how her life has changed as of late. Though she didn’t directly discuss her split from her estranged spouse, she shared how quarantining has given her the chance to make “some really big decisions” in her life and how she’s “getting better” through it all.

“I will say that I am grateful for quarantine,” Pearce explained to Ell, 31, on the Tuesday, July 7, episode. “You know how fast our lives are, you know how easy it is to kind of tap into who we are as artists and kind of ignore our actual hearts and our actual lives and things like that.”

The “Every Little Thing” songstress added, “I feel like this is another time in my life where maybe I thought I had it all figured out and it very abruptly switched on me and I’m left going, ‘Well, does this mean now? Why did this have to happen?’”

Pearce also revealed that being in quarantine has led to her “reverting back” to her former “Nashville sense of thinking.” In light of this, she is “hopeful and excited” to move forward with the next stage of her life.

“[I] knew what [I] had to do,” she explained to the Canadian singer. “It has proven to me when I do what I know I need to do and I don’t give up, I love myself more and I see why.”

Pearce confirmed that she was dating the 32-year-old “Get to You” crooner via Instagram in July 2018. Five months later, she confirmed that her “life forever changed for the better” after Ray proposed to her.

The country singers tied the knot on a farm in Nashville in October 2019, but Us Weekly confirmed their separation eight months later. Pearce filed for divorce from Ray on June 19.

Just before the split news broke, Peace hinted at their breakup while speaking with reporters during a press conference. “Michael’s busy working on new music and is really focused on that,” she said at the time, per CMT. “And I’m just focused on my stuff and we obviously are super supportive of each other. I know that everybody keeps asking me where Michael is, but he’s just really focused on music. And I think he’s not posting a lot and doing a lot of things just for a reason.”

Pearce added, “I’m really proud of him for the music that he’s working on right now. I think it’s a big evolution for him, and I think people are really going to get to know him. I’m happy for him in that.”

After the split announcement, the “Hide the Wine” singer adopted a puppy named June.