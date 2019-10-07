



Country singers Carly Pearce and Michael Ray have tied the knot after a year of dating, Us Weekly confirms.

The “Every Little Thing” songstress, 29, and the Florida native, 31, married in Nashville on Sunday, October 6.

The wedding came shortly after the couple obtained a marriage license in Nashville on September 9. The Kentucky native announced the news on Instagram with a photo of her and her new husband.

“Found out today getting your marriage license & buying a good bottle of Cabernet costs about the same 👰🏻♥ #COUNTDOWNISON,” she wrote in the caption.

The couple confirmed their relationship in July 2018 with matching Instagram photos of them hugging on a couch backstage at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

“One random night over old classic country music at @thenashvillepalace changed everything….” Ray captioned his post.

The pair announced their engagement on Instagram in December 2018 with photos from the proposal.

“My life forever changed for the better,” Ray captioned a picture of him on one knee in front of his future wife. “Carly, you make it all make sense, every step of my life good and bad was leading me to you. You are the biggest blessing I have and will ever receive.”

He continued, “I’m glad we have forever together my love cause it is gonna take every second of it for you to understand how much I truly adore,respect,honor and love you! You are gonna be MY WIFE 😭!!!!!!!!! Thank you for choosing me honey I can’t wait to walk life with you.”

In her own engagement post, Pearce gushed over how happy she was to find love.

“Oh ya know… just dancin’ on cloud 9 with my fiancé. 😭❤️,” she captioned a photo of her and Ray dancing in the moonlight. “Thank y’all for all the love today– means more than you know to us. I’ve never known happiness like this. #stillcrying #datringtho.”

In November 2018, the “Hide the Wine” songstress told Us Weekly that her favorite part about her relationship is “getting to share everything with somebody that you love.”

She continued, “We are very much alike and it’s very easy, even though our lives are very not easy.”

Pearce added that she can “for sure” see her and Ray starting a family. “This is it for me,” she said.

