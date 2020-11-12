CMA Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Style

Yeehaw! It’s the 2020 Country Music Association Awards, which means the hottest stars in country music are stepping out in their coolest looks. And we’re loving every second of it.

On Wednesday, November 11, A-listers are attending the 53rd annual awards show at the Music City Center in Nashville. It’s not only a big night for the industry, but a big night for awards shows in general, as this will be the first one to have a live audience in attendance, with many COVID-19 precautions taking place.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring all of these incredible performances to life next Wednesday night and give our artists the chance to come together, in a big way, on television for the first time in months,” executive producer Robert Deaton said in a statement.

Reba McEntire will be hosting for the fifth time alongside first timer Darius Rucker. “I’m thrilled to be back hosting the CMA Awards and even more thrilled that I get to share the stage with Darius Rucker,” McEntire said in a statement in October. “We’re looking forward to a night of celebrating great country music and hope you’ll tune in and watch!”

Two years ago, the country legend caused all kinds of red carpet buzz when she attended the 2018 affair in a dress she originally performed in at the 1993 CMAs. This year, she opted for a glimmering black number.

Meanwhile, Carly Pearce — who styled her look alongside her mom — dazzled in a shimmery green number from Retrofefe with a thigh-high slit and belt around the empire waistline. And Ashley McBryde stood out in a strapless indigo gown that was drop dead gorgeous. But probably our favorite is Maren Morris‘ sexy black number, complete with a long lace robe.

Keep scrolling to see all the best red carpet looks at the 2020 CMA Awards.

