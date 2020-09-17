It may be a pandemic, but the stars still brought their style A-game to the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards!

Though there wasn’t the usual jam-packed red carpet, on Wednesday, September 16, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris and many more celebs dazzled in head-turning numbers for the biggest night in country music.

But the sparse red carpet and lack of live audience wasn’t the only thing that was different this year. The 55th annual awards show took place at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, instead of the regular Las Vegas location. But this made it easy for some guests to make it! In fact, this is the first time in seven years Swift has attended a country show.

For the special occasion, the 30-year-old maintained her unique sense of style in a bespoke sequin Stella McCartney turtleneck and tan high-waisted trousers. It was the perfect mix of cool elegance. As for her glam, she went with something more paired down, wearing her curly hair in a low bun and an orange-red lip that popped against her otherwise simple makeup look.

Morris on the other hand made a splash, dazzling in not one, but two tropical print looks. To amp up the appeal even more, she accessorized with lots of gold jewelry and neon heels. Underwood on the other hand donned one show-stopping look. The Entertainer of the Year stunned in a blue sequin gown that had a slit up one leg, showing off the performer’s infamously toned limbs.

To see these and many more looks, keep scrolling to check out the best ensembles at the 2020 ACM Awards.

