Stella McCartney Protests Fur During Her Paris Fashion Week FW20 Runway

Stella McCartney just used her Paris Fashion Week runway to make a statement on banning fur.

On Monday, March 2, the designer sent models down the runway wearing giant animal costumes to protest the use offur in the fashion industry.

Alongside women strutting down the catwalk in the designer’s super chic fall-winter 2020 collection were a handful of people dressed as animals, wearing giant, caricature heads. The furry friends represented on the runway included a white and gray bunny, a fox, a few different types of cows, an alligator, a beaver and a fox.

Leading up to the show, the designer had been posting animated black-and-white cartoons to her Instagram feed as commentary on the industry’s use of animals.

In one image there’s a snake winning first place sitting on a podium with a talking bubble that says, “Ssskinning is not winning.” In another a fox is waving and winking, saying, “My coat looks better on me.”

If anyone can make a difference for the better, it’s McCartney. With an endless list of A-list fans such as Meghan Markle, Rihanna and Amal Clooney, there’s definitely an influential system of people supporting her.

This isn’t the only cause she’s actively involved in. She’s also all about sustainable fashion. For the Golden Globes, she made a tuxedo for Joaquin Phoenix, which the actor then pledged to wear to every subsequent awards show—making a point about consumption and recycling.

“This man is a winner… wearing custom Stella because he chooses to make choices for the future of the planet and all of its creatures,” she wrote alongside a series of pictures of the actor at the Golden Globes. “He has also chosen to wear this same Tux for the entire award season to reduce waste. I am proud and honoured to join forces with you Joaquin, keep inspiring and keep shining your light x Stella.”

