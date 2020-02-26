Paris Fashion Week is here! If you can’t book a flight to see all of the fabulous fashion week shows and street style looks on your own, grab a croissant and an espresso and start scrolling because Us Weekly’s got the best celebrity ensembles from the week, no matter where your seat is.

Taking place from Monday, February 24 to Tuesday, March 3, Paris Fashion Week is the ultimate excuse for celebs to dress up to be photographed. Stars like Zoë Kravitz and Demi Moore are among those lucky A-listers who can’t walk ten feet without someone taking notes on their ensemble.

The ultimate fashion week honor is to sit in the front row at a major show like Dior, Chanel, Saint Laurent or Louis Vuitton. So far, Lily Collins, Hailey Baldwin and Cara Delevingne have been among those stylish stars to earn the coveted seat.

As much as we love a front row fashion moment, Us is equally as obsessed with statement-making street style. For example, Bella Hadid looked casual and stylish in baggy black jeans paired with a crop top that said “nobody’s pussycat.” She added a pop of color with a yellow and blue fleece jacket.

Alexa Chung was another celeb who wowed us on the streets of Paris. She was photographed on her way to the Dior show wearing a green checkered coat with fishnet inspired knee-high boots.

Keep scrolling for a major dose of Parisian fashion inspiration both on and off the runway!