And the fabulous fashion just keeps on coming! The stars are continuing to bring their impeccable sense of style to the front rows, streets and parties during London Fashion Week fall-winter 2020.

Kicking off on Thursday, February 13 and going until Wednesday, February 19, celebrities like Billy Porter, Meghan Trainor and Kendall Jenner have been buzzing around, attending some of the most highly anticipated shows of the season, from Victoria Beckham to Tommy Hilfiger. But not all of the stars’ looks were created equal.

As much as Jenner can seriously nail a model-off-duty aesthetic, our favorite non-runway numbers have been spotted on the master of the red carpet, Porter. Though his LFW numbers haven’t been quite as wild as some of his awards show ones — cough, cough, the motorized hat at the 2020 Grammys or the2019 Oscars tuxedo dress — they’re still anything but boring.

For the Richard Quinn show on Saturday, February 15, the Pose star went with bold and beautiful donning a floral print jacket, a flat-brim hat and shiny black leather gloves. On February 17, he hit up the JW Anderson show in a layered green wool coat with a gray turtleneck and black trousers. However, our favorite part of this ensemble was probably the chunky gold-buckle loafers he tied it together with.

A couple of other standouts (so far) include Trainor’s asymmetrical striped dress and Leomie Anderson’s white utilitarian jumpsuit. But that’s not it! Keep scrolling to take a look at all the best A-lister style at London Fashion Week.