From Zendaya to Ciara, stars are kicking off fashion month in style at New York Fashion Week.

From Thursday, February 6 to Wednesday, February 12, A-listers will be sitting front row at the hottest fall-winter 2020 shows and hitting up the coolest parties in the city that never sleeps — all in the name of fashion. And we cannot get enough.

Before the official beginning of fashion week, celebs kicked things off a little early with a glamorous night at Cipriani Wall Street for the annual amfAR Gala.

A few standouts at the affair included Heidi Klum in a mint strapless gown with a full skirt and a slit up one leg that showed off her perfectly toned limb. She tied the elegant ensemble together with strappy stilettos and a diamond necklace. Victoria Justice also wowed at the event in a gunmetal silver mermaid dress that was unlike anything we’ve seen before.

Uptown on the same night, lots of stars looked sexy in their brightest red looks for the annual American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women show at the Hammerstein Ballroom. There’s no argument that Shania Twain was the show-stopper there in a sparkly dress with tulle sleeves and a bright cape. She even topped the whole thing off with a fedora.

To see all the best celebrity looks at NYFW Fall-Winter 2020, keep scrolling!

