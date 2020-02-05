Burberry brought all the model star power to its spring-summer 2020 campaign, which features A-listers like Kendall Jenner, and Bella and Gigi Hadid.

Set against the recognizable chic Burberry beige, the beauties show off multiple key items ranging from feathered formal wear to fashion-forward trenches. The overall aesthetic mixes funky eclectic styles with classically elegant for something totally fresh and exciting.

“I have been working for a few seasons to define a new identity and visual language for this house,” chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci said in a statement from the brand. “This campaign feels like the beginning and I wanted to celebrate the men and women who represent Burberry – some who have been a long-standing part of my career and others who have started this Burberry journey with me. Together they capture the sophistication and attitude at the heart of the house today.’

Alongside the Hadid sisters and Jenner are other up-and-comers such as Benji Arvay, He Cong, Freja Beha Erichsen, Nozomu Ito, Reece Nelson, Tosin Olajire, Rianne van Rompaey and Mona Tougaard.

Bella has worked with Tisci on multiple Burberry shoots and said she continues to enjoy the spirit he brings to his work.

“Ricky always brings the best energy to set. We are always laughing and it never feels like a workday with him,” the 23-year-old said in a statement. “He always knows exactly what look is perfect for each girl and that is why he is the designer that he is. He knows how to bring out the best in all of us.”

Jenner shared a similar outlook, applauding Tischi’s creativity. “He has this raw passion, endless energy and creative references which are really infectious when you are on set,” she said. “Watching what he is doing with Burberry is incredible and it is a joy and privilege to be a part of the journey.’

Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite images from the SS2020 campaign.

