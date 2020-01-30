Margot Robbie has been seriously bringing her style A-game as she promotes her latest film Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn.

She kicked things off on Thursday, January 23, attending the Harleywood and Highland film event in Los Angeles. She opted for a black flared minidress with long sleeves and an empire waistline and tied together the simple look with a few standout accessories: a tiered choker diamond necklace, sheer tights and killer hot pink heels that wrapped around her ankles.

Robbie’s picking pink on the regular these days. In addition to those awesome bright shoes, she wore silk over-the-elbow opera gloves in the same hue for the London premiere on Wednesday, January 29. Now we can only hope that she makes gloves happen everywhere.

The producer has also been playing up with the film’s bird theme in all kinds of cool and chic ways. For Wednesday’s London premiere, she wore an asymmetrical top embellished with black feathers, and in Mexico City on January 25, she rocked a black-and-white number that featured the same playful adornments.

It’s no surprise that the Australian beauty has been stepping out in one fashionable look after another while on this press tour — rarely (never?) does she ever disappoint— but it’s still fun to indulge in her glitz and glamour!

Keep scrolling to see all of the star’s Birds of Prey press tour looks, which are fun as the movie promises to be!