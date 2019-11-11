



Margot Robbie has one of the most beautiful complexions in Hollywood. And now we know her secret to achieving it.

Makeup artist Pati Dubroff spoke with Who What Wear and revealed her super simple little blush trick she uses to get a perfect long-lasting rosy glow: layer two blushes.

“Apply a creamy pink blush with your fingers on the apple of your cheeks straight after foundation and let it sit,” she told the publication. “Then, after the rest of the face is done, a light dusting of loose powder should go on top, followed by a powder blush — like a whisper — using a fan brush.” This light little sweep is the best way to ensure everything is balanced by the end.

A few products she recommends include Clinique Chubby Stick Cheek Color Balm, Pixi Beauty MultiBalm, Chanel Joues Contraste Powder Blush and Givenchy Prisme Libre Loose Powder.

To help the pink on the cheeks pop a bit more, she also frequently sticks to soft neutral, pink lipsticks.

Of course, these youthful, flushed tips are for the A-lister’s red carpet beauty. When it came to the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress’ role in the hit Quentin Tarantino film, the focus wasn’t a rosy look but a bronzed one.

The film’s makeup artist, Heba Thorisdottir, told Us exclusively that she used a lot of liquid tanners, bronzers and even sometimes even darker foundations. “It was a huge status symbol to have a pool,” she explained.

Then there was also that iconic eye makeup that was just so 1969, “the banana.” After using a cake eyeliner to put the focus in the center of the lid she took a brush to help shape it in the crease to look like a the curved fruit.

It’s a fun little retro makeup trick, but we’ll be sticking to the blush one for now.