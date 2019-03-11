Is there any accessory better than a beautiful red lip? We don’t think so!

A crimson lip is such an empowering way to dress up any ensemble. Not to mention it works with any look for any occasion — from date night to awards shows to just everyday outfits. There are not many beauty options that have this kind of versatility and memorability, which is why the red lip has established itself as a go-to for many celebrities and their makeup artists.

Watch Olivia Wilde Hilariously Kick Off Her Skincare Routine With a Freezing Cold Ice Bath

As easy as it may seem, a lot of work goes into creating the perfect pout. Sure, you could apply it in one effortless swipe. But there’s actually tons of brilliant ways to change up the look, make it pop or simply keep it in place without having to worry about it (our biggest concern when it comes to rocking a bold lip color). Fortunately, celebrity glam squads have been working with scarlet lippies for years, leading them to discover all kinds of genius tips and tricks.

And lucky for Us, they share some great ones they come across from time to time. Take Nina Dobrev’s red lip at SXSW on Sunday, March 10. Makeup artist Lauren Andersen revealed on Instagram that she used a different shade of lip liner to make it look softer. Makeup artist to Martha Hunt, Georgi Sandey, meanwhile, told Us that he got the model’s lips appear fuller not with a lip plumper, but taupe eye shadow around their outline. And Karlie Kloss’ ombre lip? Bob Scott switched things up to create this two-toned look by using his fingers to press the satin-finish lipstick into the center.

To get the best of the best when it comes to celebrity makeup artist secrets, keep scrolling to see how you can create an A-list worthy red lip!