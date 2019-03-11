Talk about chill-ing out! Olivia Wilde celebrated her 35th birthday on Sunday, March 10, and rather then enjoy a day pampering, the Booksmart director dunked her head into a freezing cold ice bath in quest of a glowing complexion — and her makeup artist hilariously documented the whole thing on social media.

The birthday girl spent the weekend at SXSW promoting her new film, Booksmart, and to ward-off any of the ill effects of her jam-packed schedule, celeb makeup pro Mélanie Inglessis came up with a genius — albeit frigid — solution.

On Instagram, she shared a video of the actress bravely submerging her face into an ice bucket, and she apparently managed to last far longer in the sub-freezing bowl than we ever could have. “Happy Birthday 🎉 Liv! We love you,” Inglessis captioned the clip. “I had to trim the video because this boss kept her head in ice for over 2 minutes!”

Wilde’s complexion emerged from the Antarctic treatment more radiant than ever, but her Chanel eye masks didn’t hold up quite as well. On her Instagram Story, Inglessis shared a snap of the logo-adorned patches resting in the ice bowl with the caption “casualties.”

By the time she arrived at a panel discussion for the film later in the day, the mom of two was absolutely beaming. Inglessis kept her makeup look minimal with just a hint of contour and sexy kohl liner, while hair pro Mara Roszak shared on social media that she added some “texture texture” in form of a “#choppybob.” All the while, the star was showing off her boho-chic birthday style in a lacy red top, black skinny jeans and matching wide-brimmed hat.

Sharing a close-up pic of the simply sexy beauty look, Inglessis quipped that “Icing was a good trick! 😊.” And while the #flawless results speak for themselves, we wouldn’t fault you for wondering what the actual benefits of the deep freeze are. Much like athletes take an ice bath after a workout to reduce inflammation and promote recovery, submerging your face in the cold stuff can have a similarly soothing (well, at least once the initial shock wears off!), de-puffing and pore-minimizing effect.

If you’re not quite ready to embrace Wilde’s hard-core submersion tactics, there are plenty of other ways to enjoy the icy benefits. For starters, you can wrap a single ice cube in a paper towel or napkin and rub it around your face to lessen the impact, or put your favorite jade roller or gua sha tool in the refrigerator before bed and use it in the a.m. for the ultimate glow-inducing wakeup.

