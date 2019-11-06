



Meghan Markle’s makeup artist Daniel Martin is the royal’s right-hand man. He’s responsible for the duchess’s glorious wedding day makeup look — and he’s also the one who taught her how to perfect her pout.

On an episode of the British morning show Lorraine, which aired on Wednesday, November 6, the makeup artist walked viewers through the steps of prepping for and applying bold lipstick just as well as the Duchess of Sussex.

“People are afraid of doing a bold lip just because they feel like it’s overpowering,” said Martin during his TV segment. To prepare a model for the statement lip live on-air, he started by giving her a natural makeup look, complete with curled, “amplified” lashes coated in a volumizing mascara. “What the bold lip is going to do is really take it to the next level,” he explained.

To prep and execute the lipstick application on-air, Martin started by using a big fluffy brush to lightly sweep concealer over the model’s lips and “cancel out the color.” Then, using a deep, berry-colored lipstick — just like Markle’s worn in the past — he started by applying it the center of her lips and carefully worked his way out.

“It’s always good to start in the middle so you can see how much pigment you’ve laid down,” he said, encouraging the model to gently press her lips together to disperse the color.

Instead of using lip liner for definition, he opted for a thin lip brush. “What this is going to do is give you that lip liner effect,” said Martin. “It’s much easier to start with the color and then go around with the brush. Pencils can be a bit too harsh and all we want to do is create that definition.”

To make the lip look even bolder, add another layer of lipstick and then use a Q-tip dipped in micellar water to clean up any color that may have smudged outside the lines.