Meet Us Weekly’s Most Stylish New Yorkers 2018

New York Fashion Week is upon Us, which means Us Weekly is gearing up to celebrate its the most fashionable stars in the Big Apple with our annual Most Stylish New Yorkers party. The 2018 fete will be held on Wednesday, September 12, in NYC, and we’re kicking off the festivities with a look at this year’s crew.

At the top of our list: The hardest working (and most stylish!) man in media, Ryan Seacrest moved from Southern California to New York last year when he joined Kelly Ripa as the host of Live with Kelly and Ryan. The dapper producer, radio host, television personality and philanthropist also has his own menswear brand, Ryan Seacrest Distinction, and skincare line, Polished by Dr. Lancer, so there is nothing he can’t do. He joins the very stylish likes of actress Shay Mitchell, WEE stars Nikki and Brie Bella, celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin, model Shanina Shaik, Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy and a hole host of other stars, influencers, athletes and glam pros we’re celebrating this year.

Check back tomorrow for a look inside the star-studded bash, and keep scrolling to meet Us Weekly’s Most Stylish New Yorkers of 2018!