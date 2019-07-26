Quentin Tarantino’s long awaited Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits theaters on July 26, and while we’re excited for many aspects of the film (Hollywood in 1969! Leo and Brad!), we can’t wait to see Margot Robbie portray iconic beauty Sharon Tate. Lucky for Us, Robbie’s makeup artist on set, Heba Thorisdottir, spilled all the details on how she transformed the Australian native, 29, into the Valley of the Dolls starlet.

“Margot Robbie is iconic in her own way. She has a huge fan base and I wanted to honor both women,” Heba tells Us, so she focused on Robbie’s attributes, notably, her trademark eyebrows. Also, “because Quentin didn’t want to use any prosthetics, he wanted everything out of kits and that goes across every actor in the movie, we wanted the actors to look as natural as possible.”

When Margot first walked into the makeup room, “she resembles Sharon, for sure,” Heba says. So the makeup artist started by plucking the actress’ eyebrows, as thin brows were in vogue in 1969, “but the more I was plucking away, the further I got from Sharon, so we stayed away from plucking them too much, which I hope honored both women,” she says. Towards the end of filming, Robbie started using the lash and brow stimulating serum Talika Lipocils to help grow in her arches. “She even took one home after she left the set,” Heba tells Us.

Even more important than makeup on set, was skin care. “I’ve prided myself before that almost always people end the movie with better skin than what they came in with,” Heba tells Us. Mornings in the makeup trailer started with candles and “we’d put hot towels into the towel oven so they’re hot when the actors get in, so if the guys need to shave they have one and they can start with clean skin.” Also on the rotation: a spritz of Emma Hardie Plump & Glow Hydrating Facial Mist. The product’s rose aroma “helps people wake up and also helps them start with moist skin.” As for complexion prep, “I like to shock the skin a little bit and avoid the same routine day after day,” Heba says. So she alternated between Emma Hardie’s Revitalising Face Cream and Moisture Boost Vit+C Cream on Robbie prior to makeup application.