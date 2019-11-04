



As an international supermodel, Adriana Lima has worked with the best of the best when it comes to makeup artists. So naturally, she’s picked up a tip or two.

When speaking with Us at the launch of her debut collection with Puma on Friday, November 1, she revealed the main idea behind truly flawless makeup is patience.

“I always like heavy and full, elongated, voluminous lashes,” she said. But instead of depending on the mascara’s formula, she reapplies the product multiple times to build up the effect she’s looking for. “You apply, you wait, you let it dry and you apply, again” she explains, clarifying that she does this about four times.

Another place where patience comes in handy is to achieve long-lasting lipstick.

“If you don’t have that stay like 24-hours lipstick you can use a regular one and what you do is apply and take a Kleenex and pat the excess and apply again,” she explains. “And you do that like four times and that stays forever.”

As much as she loves to embrace a striking done-up face, she also likes to keep it simple and natural, especially after a workout. “When I hit the gym, the gym itself is the beauty routine,” she told Us. “It gives you that natural glow and that natural detox.”

Being a workout devotee for two decades, she was finally able to create her own line with Puma based on her own personal experience. “With Puma I just put it out there and whatever pieces I hit the gym with that I love, I would like to share.” So she did!

Working with the team to design everything from the logo to the tags to the 14 unique pieces, the Brazilian beauty wanted to the collection to be both chic and wearable as an athleisure line while also giving your workout an assist. For instance, it was important to her that the leggings had good muscle support but then they look “stylish and sexy” for afterward.

As for the chunky trendy sneakers, she explained that the inspiration behind the boxing shoes was actually another sport entirely. “These are boxing shoes but crazy enough my inspiration was basketball shoes because of the design and also the way a basketball player moves on the court — you know they’re in constant movement — for boxing you need to have stability.”

All in all, the collection is filled with goodies she’d recommend. “My friends are like ‘What do you use? What is the best?’ So here we go!”